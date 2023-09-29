The Town of Sylvan Lake is working on beach improvements

Improvements being worked on include the removal of small sand islands and an addition of a ramp

Work on shoreline improvements has begun along Lakeshore Drive from 49 St. to 44 St. in Sylvan Lake.

One of the main improvements being worked on is the removal of small sand islands that create challenges for maintenance, says parks manager Lee Furlotte.

“The built-up islands or peninsulas create challenges for lakefront maintenance as they gather weeds, algae, trash and create pockets of stagnant water. This can then create a negative experience for visitors and residents of Sylvan Lake.”

The small sand islands are being removed using a combination of equipment the Town received approval from the province to use.

“We are utilizing a grader and other pieces of small equipment to level the shoreline,” Furlotte said.

“Through consultation with the Government of Alberta, the shoreline improvements associated with this project are aimed to improve operational challenges associated with shoreline maintenance and to enhance overall user experience,” he added.

Getting rid of the sand islands isn’t the only improvement being worked on.

“An existing staircase within the retaining wall is being removed and will be replaced with a concrete ramp,” Furlotte said.

“This will provide adequate access for daily beach grooming and improve overall accessibility for users.”

Currently, the shoreline grading and the excavation of the staircase site are already completed.

The beach and ramp improvements are expected to be complete within the next couple of weeks.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake