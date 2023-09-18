Town of Sylvan Lake adds new accessible swing to the Health and Wellness Healing Hub

The accessible swing is part of the Town’s Inter-generational and Inclusive Connections project

The new accessible swing in the Health and Wellness Healing Hub is part of the Town’s Inter-generational and Inclusive Connections project. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Facebook page)

A new accessible swing was installed at the Health and Wellness Healing Hub located on 47 Ave. and 49 St. in Sylvan Lake on Sept. 5 as part of the Town’s Inter-generational and Inclusive Connections project.

The swing was fully funded by the New Horizons for Seniors grant which is a grant that operates from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 in the amount of $25,000, senior services supervisor Brittney Wells said.

“The New Horizons for Seniors grant fully funded the accessible swing along with other inter-generational projects within the community.”

The swing works by having a ramp that folds down so that users with accessibility requirements can use the swing, Wells said.

“The ramp can be secured upright for swinging entertainment and then is able to be folded down to the ground for walkers, wheelchairs, strollers and wagons to be wheeled up the ramp.

Building this new accessible swing was important for the Town in order to attract people to the community and get them to stay, Wells said.

“Ensuring that the community is accessible for people to age in place is very important because we want people to stay within our community for as long as possible. We need to have additional programs, supports and options for people to effectively age in our community.”

The swing also fits into why the hub was created, Wells added.

“Individuals and families who have accessibility needs should be able to participate in everyday activities such as attending a playground. The hub was created to ensure that accessibility is a priority and we hope to continue to receive grants to expand these initiatives.”

Apart from the accessible swing, there are many other initiatives the Inspiring Inter-generational and Inclusive Connections project supports including Inter-generational Day, Seniors Week, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the GrandPals Inter-generational Mentoring Program, Family Violence Prevention Month, training opportunities and more.

The overall goal of the project is to ensure older adults are connected to the community, Wells said.

“The target of this project is that if older adults have the skills, knowledge and connections obtained from activities and events, we will see a decrease in isolation and loneliness and an increase in the physical and mental health of seniors.”

More information on the project and upcoming events like the Inter-generational Dance are available to view on the Wellness and Community Connection Centre’s social media.

