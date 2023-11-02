Town of Sylvan Lake approves street names for Grayhawk Neighbourhood

Street names are submitted by the developer for councils approval

The Town of Sylvan Lake approved the street names chosen by Cassa Development Services for the Grayhawk neighbourhood.

Like other street names in the community the names selected for the neighbourhood were chosen in order to pay tribute to individuals who helped to make Sylvan Lake what it is today, says Kim Devlin, the town’s director of planning and development.

“Selecting names of early settlers is a great way to honour those who have helped shape the community. They honour the people, the geography, and the history of the area.”

Names chosen for the Grayhawk neighbourhood include:

Greenwood Drive

Garnet Green

Gamble Crescent

Gauld Court

Gascon Bay

Gibson Link

Gilchrist Circle

Gill Mews

Grimson Circle

Greenman Way

Graham Circle

Grant Gate

German Crescent

Good Crescent

Goodman Street

Before the developer decides what names they want to use, a list of historically significant names is given to the developers from the Sylvan Lake Archives Society, Devlin said.

“These names typically include individuals who have contributed significantly to the community, early settlers to the area, or a historical event significant to the area. Flora and fauna local to the area may also be considered as street names.”

“In addition, consideration is also given to the ease of pronunciation and spelling of proposed names. Council approves the names in accordance with the Town’s Street Naming and Civic Addressing Policy,” she added.

For future street naming projects, the Town plans to work with Indigenous partners to identify Indigenous names that can be used.

