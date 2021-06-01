submitted

Town of Sylvan Lake partners with Incline Industries to host virtual trick contest

Sylvan Lake skateboard and scooter riders have an opportunity to show off their skills.

By Kevin J Sabo

For Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake skateboard and scooter riders have an opportunity to show off their skills and win some prizes.

The Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre and Incline Industries Skate & BMX Park have partnered to bring the “Shred Sylvan Lake, VIRTUAL Trick Contest.” Through the contest, riders are encouraged to film their best tricks at the outdoor skateboard park and submit through the NexSource online program registration page.

“(We wanted) to offer something outdoors for kids,” said NexSource Program Coordinator Trevor Killam.

“We wanted to offer a trick competition to get the kids back engaged after the long layoff of (Covid) restrictions. (We wanted) to offer something for them to get out and have some fun.”

There is a $10 registration fee to submit your video, with all funds raised going towards the prizes. There are three tiers of ages for submissions, in each scooter and skateboard categories. The ages are five to eight, nine to 13, and 13 to 17.

Registration for the competition closes on June 6, 2021, then youth will have between June 7 and June 13 to film the videos. Submission deadline with be midnight, June 14, with judging to take place June 15 to June 17. Winners will be announced June 19. Incline Industries is arranging the judges.

“Incline (Industries) is more savvy in this area,” said Killam.

“They have a couple judges lined up.”

Registration for the competition is open, and Sylvan Lake residents are being made aware of the contest through Sylvan Lake Recreation’s Facebook page, the website, and through flyers.

“Registration just opened,” said Christie Becker, the recreation program supervisor at NexSource.

“With the nice weather on the weekend, we’ve had a lot of questions, a lot of people asking for information.”

Riders of all skill level are being encouraged to participate.

