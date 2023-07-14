Town of Sylvan Lake receives grant encouraging economic growth

The grant for $90,000 was matched by local developers to value the project at $180,000

The Town of Sylvan Lake has received a $90,000 grant from the provincial government which will go to supporting research, planning, strategy development, and marketing to encourage the attraction of workers to the community.

Being a recipient of the grant will help the Town as it is embarking on a Labor Force Attraction Marketing Campaign to attract residents to Sylvan Lake, Economic Development Officer Amanda Mercer said.

“This project has the objectives of growing residential investment into the community, showcasing the affordability of the region, fostering local entrepreneurship, filling vacant storefronts, developing commercial spaces, fostering community collaboration, building relationships with partner organizations, developing market assets and showcasing our community as a year-round hub of excitement in Central Alberta to target regions across Canada.”

The Town was first notified of its successful grant application of $90,000 for the development and execution of the Community Marketing Campaign on March 31.

“This project is also being supported by six developers in our community who, as part of the grant application agreed to contribute $15,000 each to make up the matching funds. Making the total project valued at $180,000.”

Having this grant will help the community in seeking to drive investment in businesses that aren’t impacted by seasonal revenues and address the labour situation in the area, Mercer said.

“Labour Force across the province is a big concern and we simply don’t have a large enough supply to meet our current demand as evidenced by the recent introduction of new programs such as the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program’s Rural Renewal Stream and the Alberta is Calling campaign.”

The project being proposed by the Town will see the development of a hyper-targeted digital campaign targeting individuals in BC and Ontario who have demonstrated an interest in moving to Alberta, Mercer added.

“We would then elevate the profile of Sylvan Lake as a destination community of choice for those wishing to move.”

With limited staff and financial resources, without grant funding the project would’ve been difficult to start.

“Support with the initial campaign through community and grant funding will help develop a solid foundation that we can build on and expand in the future at a manageable level of expense and required support,” Mercer said.

Having this project be a success will see many improvements in the community including investment attraction potential, business expansion and residential growth, Mercer added.

“Success of the campaign would contribute to an increase in jobs related to real estate and construction as more people moving to our community means a need for additional housing stock. Additional working-age residents would also positively support a business’s ability to find and retain local labour.”

This grant that will help make this project possible is part of the $14 million in projects that the government of Alberta is investing in to support economic development and diversification.

