Town of Sylvan Lake removes Municipal Reserve designation for lot on 60 Street

Municipal Reserve is a type of land designation that is registered with the land on the land title

The Town of Sylvan Lake removed the Municipal Reserve (MR) designation for 5206 60 St. during the council meeting on Oct. 23.

Municipal Reserve is a type of land designation that is registered with the land on the land title and once the designation is removed, the land can be utilized in any manner seen fit, said Kim Devlin, director of planning and development.

“The purpose of MR lands is for public use, most typically in the form of parks, trails, sports fields, and other open spaces. The removal of the MR designation on the land title will mean that the land is no longer restricted for this type of public park use, as per the Municipal Government Act.”

Prior to the decision being made by council, a public hearing regarding the decision was first opened at 6:18 p.m. where four comments were read by administration and three community members in attendance spoke in opposition to the removal of the MR designation.

Most people who spoke or submitted a statement were concerned about the environment.

“While development is a necessary aspect of any thriving community, it is imperative that such developments are approached with caution, comprehensive planning and foresight, particularly when they encroach on sensitive ecosystems. It is on these grounds that I oppose the current rezoning proposal, as it lacks a thorough study on the potential impacts on the water quality of Sylvan Lake,” Greg Shea said.

“The current plan needs a thorough study of the potential impacts. For example, lot three MR has an underground aquifer that leads to the lake, and modifying or otherwise damaging this system would be irresponsible,” Allyson-Anne Carruthers and Trevor Langford said.

“It seems like as soon as there is room to develop buildings or parks we are so quick to destroy the nature around us. If we can save what we can, isn’t it worth saving?” Brenda Jane asked.

After hearing all comments concluded, the public hearing ended at 6:40 p.m.

Comments made during the public hearing were considered by council when making the decision on the rezoning, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“Many of the questions asked by council to staff were for clarity on the presentations received by residents during the public hearing.”

While environmental concerns were brought up by community members during the public hearing, administration has no environmental concerns with the lands at this time, Devlin said.

“It is identified in the Town’s Natural Areas Management Plan as having moderate significance and will have low potential to be sustained as a natural area once the lands surrounding it have been developed. Prior to any changes to the area, further environmental studies may be required, depending on if and how the area will be altered.”

At this time council has only decided to remove the MR designation from the land title, Devlin said.

“The future use or development of the lands will still need to be determined; however, if the land is sold for future development, the money collected is required to be put into a parks reserve fund that goes back into purchasing or maintaining public parklands for the community to use and enjoy.”

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake