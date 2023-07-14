Two players and a coach from Sylvan Lake are heading to the Alberta Summer Games

Blaise Grodecki, Jaxon Sola and Jonpaul Sola will be representing their community as they take part in the Lacrosse team competing in the Alberta Summer Games. From the left: Blaise Grodecki, Jonpaul Sola and Jaxon Sola. (Photo provided by Johnpaul Sola)

Jonpaul Sola, Jaxon Sola and Blaise Grodecki are part of the Lacrosse team playing during the games

Two Lacrosse players and a coach will be participating in the Team representing the Parkland zone during the Alberta Summer Games from July 20 to 23 in Okotoks.

To be selected as one of the coaches for the team is a great privilege, Jonpaul Sola told Sylvan Lake News.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be able to coach for the last 12 years and this will be a great highlight of those 12 years. This is the second time I have been selected to the coaching staff but the first time actually going to the games, first time was cancelled due to COVID.”

“It’s been a great experience working with other coaches from other associations as I have been able to learn different drills and skills.”

The experience so far with the team has been a great one, Sola added.

While Sola is representing Sylvan Lake as a coach, Blaise Grodecki and Jaxon Sola will be players on the team competing in the games.

For the players, being part of the games is an honour.

“It feels great that I’m able to represent my community and my zone competing with my teammates,” Jaxon Sola said.

“It is pretty special to have this accomplishment and to be able to share it with coach JP, who was my first mini tyke coach, and my good friend Jaxon,” Grodecki said.

To make the team, players had to be able to make two of the three tryouts and then the head coach for the team Zack Coubrough reached out to each player to let them know if they made it or not.

Tryouts weren’t the only challenge, Grodecki added.

“We have done about five practices so far, and the practices are a lot faster, more intense with different drills, but they are just as fun as my regular season practices.”

There is so much to look forward to about the games, Grodecki said.

“I am looking forward to playing with different athletes from in our zone, the bus trip, the games and staying in the dorms.”

The communities support has also meant a great deal to all involved.

“The community has been very supportive, we ran into Graham Parsons and he congratulated me. As well, I work at Chiefs Pub & Eatery and my bosses Shane & Rob have been very supportive in giving me time off and having the restaurant cheer me on,” Grodecki said.

During the Alberta Summer Games, the team will be playing two games on Friday, July 21 and two games on Saturday, July 22.

sylvanlake