Victor Charles Foley of Big Valley was denied bail Sept. 28 in Drumheller provincial court. He was arrested by Drumheller RCMP in a traffic stop Sept. 25. During the traffic stop, police seized this assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, a shotgun and drugs. (RCMP photo)

Victor Foley denied bail

Was arrested with assault rifle, semi-auto pistol, shotgun and drugs during traffic stop

A Big Valley man arrested with an assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, a shotgun and drugs during a traffic stop in Drumheller Sept. 25 was denied bail.

Victor Charles Foley, 33, appeared in Drumheller provincial court Sept. 28. At the time of his arrest Sept. 25 he was already on bail for charges out of Stettler.

According to Cpl. Rachel Pergunas, Drumheller RCMP arrested Foley and Jaime Nichole Ryan, 34, of Drumheller, and charged them with eight weapons offences and two drug charges. Foley is also charged with driving while suspended.

Foley still faces charges from Feb. 7, 2018, when Stettler RCMP and the Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Unit executed a search warrant at a Stettler residence. Stettler EMS was on stand-by because police believed fentanyl was present. During that raid, police seized a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine. They arrested Foley and charged him with possession of stolen property.

Foley was released on bail for those charges but was arrested in August for breaching conditions of his release. He appeared as a prisoner in Stettler provincial court Aug. 23, and his bail was set at $3,000.

Foley was denied bail in Drumheller provincial court Sept. 28. He reappears in Drumheller court Oct. 19.

The charges haven’t been proven in a court of law.

