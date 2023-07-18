Video game tournaments being held by the Library

For the first time this year the Sylvan Lake Library is hosting video game tournaments

For the first time this year, the Sylvan Lake Library will be hosting gaming tournaments open to anyone to participate in.

The games will be played using multiple systems including Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Wii U and a Wii.

To keep track of where people stand in the tournament a point system will be used, said library programmer Maddie Anderson.

“Points will be tallied at the end of each round and we will keep track and have a leaderboard that is updated weekly so people can see their current standings.”

At the end of the tournament a grand prize will be given to the winner, Anderson added.

“There will be a winner of each gaming system, as well as a grand prize winner. The system winners will receive a library gift certificate, the grand prize winner will get a $100.00 gift card to the gaming console of their choice.”

According to head library programmer Corrie Brown, since one of the most popular activities youth participate in at the library is gaming on the computers, the library decided to expand that idea and host the video game tournament.

“It’s important to engage kids in their interest, and this was a great way to do that and keep them involved in library programs over the summer, as well as introduce them to games and systems they might not have the opportunity to explore otherwise.”

So far the program has seen a great response, Brown added

“There has been a great reaction from patrons so far, especially our younger patrons. Many of the kids also took the opportunity to practice on the Oculus Quest the week before the tournament began and had lots of fun trying out the VR games available.”

Due to how successful this program has been going so far, the Library is hoping to continue to offer it in the future.

Winners for the tournaments will be announced at the end of the Summer.

Note for the video game tournaments, children under six need to be accompanied by an adult.

