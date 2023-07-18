The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library is hosting a book sale this weekend. (Contributed photo)

Video game tournaments being held by the Library

For the first time this year the Sylvan Lake Library is hosting video game tournaments

For the first time this year, the Sylvan Lake Library will be hosting gaming tournaments open to anyone to participate in.

The games will be played using multiple systems including Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Wii U and a Wii.

To keep track of where people stand in the tournament a point system will be used, said library programmer Maddie Anderson.

“Points will be tallied at the end of each round and we will keep track and have a leaderboard that is updated weekly so people can see their current standings.”

At the end of the tournament a grand prize will be given to the winner, Anderson added.

“There will be a winner of each gaming system, as well as a grand prize winner. The system winners will receive a library gift certificate, the grand prize winner will get a $100.00 gift card to the gaming console of their choice.”

According to head library programmer Corrie Brown, since one of the most popular activities youth participate in at the library is gaming on the computers, the library decided to expand that idea and host the video game tournament.

“It’s important to engage kids in their interest, and this was a great way to do that and keep them involved in library programs over the summer, as well as introduce them to games and systems they might not have the opportunity to explore otherwise.”

So far the program has seen a great response, Brown added

“There has been a great reaction from patrons so far, especially our younger patrons. Many of the kids also took the opportunity to practice on the Oculus Quest the week before the tournament began and had lots of fun trying out the VR games available.”

Due to how successful this program has been going so far, the Library is hoping to continue to offer it in the future.

Winners for the tournaments will be announced at the end of the Summer.

Note for the video game tournaments, children under six need to be accompanied by an adult.

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Town of Sylvan Lake receives grant encouraging economic growth
Next story
Sylvan Lake non-profit hosts successful charity event to raise funds for the Stollery

Just Posted

The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library is hosting a book sale this weekend. (Contributed photo)
Video game tournaments being held by the Library

People wandered around looking at the 80 different vehicles that were part of the ninth annual Sylvan Lake Show and Shine done by Accelerated Revolution to raise funds for the Stollery Chilrdrens Hosptial Foundation on July 15. (photo provided by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)
Sylvan Lake non-profit hosts successful charity event to raise funds for the Stollery

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Town of Sylvan Lake receives grant encouraging economic growth