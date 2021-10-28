Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery at Tent City and make arrests

Four individuals have been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint on Oct. 11, 2021 about a male who had been assaulted and robbed at Tent City in Wetaskiwin.

The victim of the robbery fled to a nearby business who called police. Upon locating the victim, RCMP determined that he had a number of personal items stolen and had been beaten by four males. One of the assaulters struck the victim with a metal rod.

The victim was transported to Wetaskiwin Hospital with minor injuries.

Wetaskiwin RCMP located one male suspect within four hours with a number of the victims personal items. The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery.

Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section took carriage of the file and after a lengthy investigation, three more suspects were arrested in connection with the armed robbery.

As a result of the investigation the following charges have been laid against four individuals:

Dylan Brett Raine, 27, of Wetaskiwin, Alta.:

• Robbery with offensive weapon.

Corben Ray Raine, 22, of Wetaskiwin, Alta.:

• Robbery with offensive weapon;

• Carrying a concealed weapon;

• Possession of a prohibited weapon;

• Failure to comply with release order x2.

Matthew Roy Omeasoo, 32, of Wetaskiwin, Alta.:

• Robbery with offensive weapon;

• Assault.

Trent John Buffalo, 24, of Wetaskiwin, Alta.:

• Robbery with offensive weapon;

• Breach of probation.

All four subjects were brought before a Justice of the Peace.

Dylan Raine was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 4, 2021. Corben Raine was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 28, 2021.

Omeasoo was released on a $3,000 promise to pay release order and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 23, 2021. Buffalo was released on a $1,500 promise release order and is also scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 23, 2021.



