Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre receives funding for emergency department and medical device processing renovations

The Government of Alberta and AHS has designated $6 million for the upgrades.

Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre will be receiving approximately $6 million to upgrade and renovate their Emergency Department and Medical Device Reprocessing (MDR) unit. This funding will be coming from the Government of Alberta through Alberta’s Rural Health Facilities Revitalization Program.

The MDR renovations further ensure that medical devices used at the health centre are cleaned and sterilized properly, reducing the risk and spread of infections caused by viruses and other threats to staff and patients.

The emergency department upgrades include a complete redesign and renovation to enhance patient and staff experience and safety.

“One of the big barriers in the emergency department is the flow,” says Alberta Health Services area manager Lisa Barrett.

“The Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre plays an important role in the well-being of this community,” says Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations and MLA for Maskwacîs-Wetaskiwin. “This investment will ensure residents continue to receive high-quality care for many years to come.”

Architect plans for the projects are underway and construction is expected to start in 2022. Part of these plans is ensuring that the Wetaskiwin Emergency Department will remain open for patients during the construction process.

“Albertans, no matter where they live in the province, need to know that health care is available and as close to home as possible,” says Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health. “This funding will help make that a reality, and is part of the government’s commitment to manage and improve health infrastructure and the delivery of high-quality health care across Alberta.”

On July 21, 2021, Shandro visited the Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre to announce the incoming funding and see what changes are planned for the location.

The government’s $50 million commitment to the Rural Health Facilities Revitalization Program will support AHS in completing infrastructure projects at rural sites, such as the Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre, over the next three years.

The Alberta government has recently supported other upgrades at the Wetaskiwin Hospital with a further $5.6 million in funding. Upgrades included replacing the roof, waterlines, installing a new nurse call system, chiller repairs, repair of damage to outside of building, emergency generator and resurfacing the parking lot.

“Projects like these help maintain our facilities and ensure our patients receive quality care in the best environments,” says Dr. Verna Yiu, President and CEO of AHS. “So it is vital we keep our health care infrastructure current and up to date.”



Inside Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre where renovations and upgrades are set to begin. Photo/ Alberta Health Services.

Inside Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre emergency department where renovations and upgrades are set to begin. Photo/ Alberta Health Services.