The Winter Village brought hundreds of people to the pier to check out the lights, see and vote on the planter parade and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Weekend events also included the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival.

Winter spirit glows on Sylvan Lake pier

Over 300,000 lights will blaze nightly at Sylvan Lake’s pier until March as the Winter Village kicked off its annual appearance, Nov. 25.

Originally spearheaded by Doug and Lorraine McGill, the display has grown every year through community support. The annual planter parade is in full swing and visitors can vote on their favourite Christmas planter display by local businesses, groups and individuals.

The Winter Village is now part of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and continues to be a local favourite and winter tourist attraction for the community.

 

These two youngsters dressed for the weather. The Winter Village will be lit nightly until March.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Samson and Wiseman awarded Platinum Jubilee Medal for outstanding community service

Just Posted

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

Sylvan Lake emergency services, Legion and Rotary members and other guests will be out on Dec. 10 for the annual Charity Check Stop. (File photo)
Charity Check Stop coming to 47 Avenue

Sylvan Lake resident Susan Samson is pictured presenting to town council regarding doctor recruitment initiatives. Samson, along with Jarvis Bay resident Annabelle Wiseman, are being given the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for their contributions to their communities. (File photo)
Samson and Wiseman awarded Platinum Jubilee Medal for outstanding community service

Pop-up banner image