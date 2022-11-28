Winter spirit glows on Sylvan Lake pier

Over 300,000 lights will blaze nightly at Sylvan Lake’s pier until March as the Winter Village kicked off its annual appearance, Nov. 25.

Originally spearheaded by Doug and Lorraine McGill, the display has grown every year through community support. The annual planter parade is in full swing and visitors can vote on their favourite Christmas planter display by local businesses, groups and individuals.

The Winter Village is now part of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and continues to be a local favourite and winter tourist attraction for the community.