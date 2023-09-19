A strong season start for the Rocky Junior Rebels

The Rocky Junior Rebels have won their first two games of the season

The Rocky Junior Rebels played against the Drumheller Terapins on Sept. 16. (photo courtesy of Natasha Ghostkeeper)

The Rocky Peewee Rebels have won their first two games of the regular season.

This is a big achievement for the team made up of kids aged 10 to 12 from the Rocky Mountain House, Leslieville and Eckville area, offensive coordinator Edward Grzech said.

“Last season the Rebels fought hard but were not able to win a game.”

The team coached by head coach Jake Gorgichuk, coach Mike Molnar, offensive coordinator Grzech and coach and trainer Curtis Nichol only has four returning players this year as well.

“There are only four returning/senior players on the roster. The rest are first-year Peewees,” Grzech said.

The first game took place on Sept. 9 where the team played the Olds Huskies and the second game took place on Sept. 16 against the Drumheller Terapins.

During the game against the Terapins returning player quarterback Sam Grzech led the team with one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and zero interceptions, Grzech said.

“Sam had passing completions to several different receivers including a deep connection to Bentley Busby in the third quarter.”

For the second consecutive week the team’s offense had zero turnovers, he added.

“Our offensive line has been a true anchor and for the second week in a row we have not had a quarter back sack or felt pressure in the pocket.”

Sam wasn’t the only quarterback that made some great plays, Grzech said.

“Quarterback’s Grayson Nichol and Katarina Zeller were able to log some valuable snaps to close out the game and they both performed well.”

The backfield was led by strong performances from Charlie Molnar who had five rushing touchdowns and Bentley Busby who had one receiving touchdown, Grzech said.

“Rookie running back Kyler Velichka was also able to find the end zone on a long touchdown for the second week in a row.”

The team’s defense has also been great at not allowing big plays to occur, Grzech said.

“Defensive ends Issac Gorgichuk and Bentley Busby have set the edge and our linebacker unit has been able to limit any long runs.”

While the first two games have been won the team still has some big tests ahead of them.

“We will have a tough test next Saturday as we travel to Stettler to face the defending league champions,” Grzech said.

Each season the team plays a six-game regular season before going into the league playoffs.

While the games have started the team is still looking for players to join, Grzech said.

“The Rocky Minor Football program is encouraging new players to get in touch with us. We want to recruit players from all over Clearwater county. We feel we have a great team and want to add some new players possibly this season and next.”

It also isn’t just the Peewee team looking for kids to join, he added.

“We also have Atom and Bantam age groups and want local players to feel free to inquire and join us.”

More information about the team, the schedule and how to join is available to view on the team’s website.

