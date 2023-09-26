Ecole HJ Cody High School Lakers lose final home game 43-7

The game on Sept. 22 was the second loss for the Lakers this year

The Ecole HJ Cody High School Lakers struggled in a 43-7 against the Hunting Hills Lighting in the last home game of the season on Sept. 22.

For the young team, the game against Hunting Hills wasn’t the team’s first loss, head coach Jeremy Braitenback said.

“Our first game against the Willow Creek Cobras did not go so well.”

This year’s team is fairly young with eight graduating players and 16 new players which is causing some issues, he added.

“We are a fairly young team with a lot of challenges at various positions. We will need to work hard to make up for some of our deficiencies.”

During the game for the Lakers, the only touchdown of the game was scored by receiver Shawn Bylsma on a 30-yard touchdown pass with a convert by kicker Dario Reale.

While the game on Sept. 22 didn’t go the Lakers way the coaches are happy with the effort the players are putting in, Braitenback said.

“The coaches are pleased with the effort and attitude from the players and in order to have success this year the players will need to maintain that.”

The community support has meant a great deal for the Lakers, Braitenback said.

“The community continues to support us by attending games and purchasing the SLMF discount cards which is our big fundraiser for this year.”

While it has been a bit of a rough start the team is hoping to make it to the league playoffs again this year, Braitenback said.

“Our goal this year is to make league playoffs and qualify for the provincials. This would mean a winning record in league play.”

The Lakers next game will be on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Notre Dame Cougars in Red Deer.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Footballsylvanlake