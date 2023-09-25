Rocky Rebels lose on the road against Stettler

Stettler was able to hang on to a narrow 27-23 home victory against the Rebels

The Rocky Mountain House Rebels lost to the Stettler Panthers on Sept. 23. (photo from the Rocky Mountain House and District Minor Football Association Facebook page)

The Rocky Mountain House Peewee Rebels took to the road to face off against defending league champs the Stettler Panthers on Sept. 23.

Both teams had 2-0 records coming into the contest, but the Panthers managed to extend their win streak to three games with a 27-23 victory.

“The wind was a major factor for both clubs as most of the offensive production and scoring was with the wind,” said Rebels coach Edward Grzech.

Throughout the game, the Rebels were able to keep the score close with grit and tough defense.

“During the second quarter rookie defensive end Crewe Brower took on a new position and made a clutch third down tackle to give the Rebels the ball with about 90 seconds left in the half. The drive sparked life into the Rebels heading into the second half,” Grzech said.

The entire offensive line also played their hearts out, he added.

“Left guard Aurora Zeller and right guard Katerina Zeller both had solid games on the interior offensive line which is a bit of a war zone at times.”

Heading into the fourth quarter of the game, Stettler led 27-8 which set the stage for the fourth quarter comeback attempt led by quarterback Sam Grzech and running back Charlie Molnar.

“The Rebels had to rely on their aerial attack with the gusting winds at their back in the 4th quarter. Sam connected with Molnar on a deep bomb down the left sideline to stay alive and make it 28-16 with 6 minutes remaining,” Grzech said.

Towards the end of the game the team found themselves deep within the Red Zone, he added.

“Sam launched his second touchdown pass of the day into the end zone and Molnar made a leaping grab to snatch the ball over a defender to make it 27-23 final in favour of the Panthers.”

While the season has started players from around the rural areas surrounding Rocky Mountain House in Clearwater county are still welcome to join the program, Grzrech said.

“People interested can find out more on the Rocky Mountain House and District Minor Football Association’s Facebook page.”

With a season record of 2-1, the Rebels will now be on the road again heading to Olds this weekend to face off against the Huskies.

After the team will be taking things back home where they will be playing against the Stettler Panthers on Oct. 14.

“We are hoping to have a big crowd come down to check us out as we try to settle the score,” Grzech said.

