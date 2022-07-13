Sylvan Lake Lions golf tournament raises over $10,000 for local medical equipment, summer camps

Sylvan Lake Lions raised about $12,000 with a golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Course July 8.

Sylvan lake and District Lions Club took over the planning, management and execution of the tournament previously hosted by Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee as a fundraiser for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care (SLAAC). In addition to fundraising for medical equipment for SLAAC, the event also raised money for Sylvan Lake Spray Park and Camp He Ho Ha – a camp near Seba Beach, Alta., that provides opportunities to children and adults with physical and mental disabilities.

“During the previous five golf tournaments the Urgent Care Committee had relied on the Lions Club as the main tournament sponsor and the Club had provided the volunteers to run the golf tournament,” explained Sylvan Lake Urgent Care Committee Chair Susan Samson.

“It was a perfect fit to hand over the tournament to this local service club.”

The event hosted 82 golfers, numerous sponsors and donors and four chances at a Hole In One for $10,000 that was left unclaimed, added Samson. Golfers, diners and volunteers went home with numerous local door prizes, silent auction items, 50/50 cash prize and a fabulous steak dinner from the Meadowlands kitchen.

“All our tournament sponsors and donors were local Sylvan Lake businesses and the collaboration between businesses and our event is extremely important,” said Samson.

“We cannot express enough times how important it is to shop local and support our good friends who support us and these worthy causes.”

Plans are already underway for the 2023 tournament.

Tournament MCs Jim Watson and Phill Norris pose for a photo during the July 8 event. (Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News)