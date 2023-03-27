Sylvan Lake’s West Central Tigers will be hosting provincials

The U18 AA division’s provincials will be from March 30 to April 2

The West Central Tigers will be hosting the 2023 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championship. From the left (back row) team manager Corrine Olineck, Graedy Landry, Carter Lagace, Drake Olineck, Matthew Nielsen, Bryn Studney-Amos, Hayden Cairney, Bode Dakin, Adam Werezak, Devon Kerik, Liam Tennant, Landyn Sigfusson, Will Rattray, Landon Green and trainer Mike Olineck. (front row) Brandon Broks, assistant coach Don Rattray, Karson Ledieu, Ryder MacLeod, coach Trevor Sigfusson, Brayden Norem, Garret Odgers, assistant coach Trent Green and Jaxon Schmaltz. Missing from the photo assistant coaches Jordan Freake and Darren Lagace. (photo provided by Corrine Olineck)

Sylvan Lake will be hosting the U18 AA divisions provincial championship this coming weekend.

Handling operations for the games, assistant coach Don Rattray told Sylvan Lake News that many exciting things are planned in conjunction with the championship, March 30 to April2.

“There will be many special guests on top of the introduction of all the teams and their athletes. As well, once the games start there will be a raffle table and a special brunch for players and their families.”

Prior to provincials, West Central Tiger team members have been reaching out and working with the schools to share the excitement of the upcoming championship, Rattray said.

“Our players have been visiting some of the elementary schools classes to talk with the kids, get them excited, share some swag, answer questions and sometimes play a little floor hockey with them. In addition to the visits each of the schools are drawing two classes to come over to a game on Thursday or Friday to cheer for the team that is assigned to their class. So each team in the tournament will have at least one game where they have a local class come watch and cheer for them.”

A great deal of work goes into hosting a provincial championship, Rattray said.

“It is a lot of collaboration by the host team with Hockey Alberta and local business partners to raise funds and pull all of the planning together so that the teams and their families can enjoy a great weekend of elite hockey competition and camaraderie.”

Without the support from the community being able to host provincials wouldn’t have been possible, Rattray said.

“There has been so much support that we have gotten from our families, the minor hockey organization, the local businesses, and the Town of Sylvan Lake. A big event like this could not happen without all of that work and support.”

The importance of minor sports is immeasurable to the kids, their families and the community, Rattray said.

“Minor sports provide kids with pathways to explore their passion in safe, supportive, structured environments and it also provides them with many, various life lessons they will carry with them into their school, work and personal life.”

The provincials opening ceremonies begin at 4:45 p.m. on March 30.

