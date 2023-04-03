Two HJ Cody students are joining the Edmonton Wildcats

Devin Klumpenhower and Darien Currie have committed to playing for the Edmonton Wildcats in the CJFL

Two Grade 12 students from Ecole HJ Cody school will be heading north as committed players for the Edmonton Wildcats in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) this July.

Darien Currie (17) and Devin Klumpenhower (17) who played for the Lakers Football team told Sylvan Lake News they were excited to be part of the CJFL playing for the Edmonton Wildcats.

“Getting to be a part of the CJFL is an absolute blessing, it’s a really big opportunity to get seen not only by university guys but by CFL scouts as well and I’m very thankful to get the chance to compete,” Currie said.

“Getting to be part of the CJFL means a lot to me, it gives me an opportunity to play football, a sport I’m passionate about at the next level. I’m looking forward to working with the Edmonton Wildcat’s coaches as they have given me a great opportunity to compete against teams across the prairies,” Klumpenhower said.

The support from the community has been amazing, Currie and Klumpenhower said.

“I would like to thank all my coaches over the past four years. Without their support and guidance I would not be the player I am today,” Klumpenhower said.

Lakers coach Jeremy Braitenback told Sylvan Lake News running back Currie and wide receiver Klumpenhower were two of the best high school football players in Central Alberta.

“Sylvan Lake Minor Football is extremely proud of both of these young men and the entire program celebrates their success.”

When it came to choosing Currie and Klumpenhower for the team, Edmonton Wildcats coach Kevin Wuthrich told Sylvan Lake News he saw tons of potential in them.

“With Darien Currie what we liked about him the most was his ability to run with the football in his hands, we loved his forward lean, his ability to finish runs and he is a kid with some size on him coming out of high school which stood out to us right off the jump.

“Then with Devin again his size being 6’2” in regards to coming into this level you are going to be running into bigger guys so we love his size, his catch radius, his speed and his ability to run which is a big thing.”

Players on the team get to take away many important lessons during their time in the CJFL, Wuthrich said.

“They’ll learn scheduling, preparation in regards to what it is going to take to play university football and ultimately with me my goal for these players is to maker sure that we are helping them transition into life after football as well.”

The first game for the Edmonton Wildcats will be on August 13 in Saskatoon.

