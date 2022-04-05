Wetaskiwin U15 Ice Queens finish season at Provincials

The female hockey team won gold at Edmonton Minor Hockey Week and league playoffs this year

Photo following the U15 Ice Queens winning the gold medal game in Edmonton Minor Hockey Week 2022. (Submitted)

The Wetaskiwin U15 Ice Queens girls hockey team skated a strong 2021-2022 season. The girls hockey team competes in the Edmonton Hockey League.

This season Sarah Dickau, 13, a U15 Ice Queen player says that this season it was, “nice to be back on the ice after COVID after a long break.”

The girls team took to the ice with a renewed energy this season after having to sit out so much of last season due to COVID-19.

Not only were the girls consistently winning regular league games but they proved they could come out on top when they won gold at the Edmonton Minor Hockey Week tournament in January. The girls team also won gold in their league playoffs.

Ice Queens player Isabelle Sillito, 14, says that to win those tournaments they had to play the hardest teams in their league and to come out on top was a great accomplishment.

This year the girls were excited to compete at Provincials.

Sillito says that, “none of the other girls teams in Wetaskiwin have ever made it as far as we have.”

Not only did the U15 girls make it to provincials this year, but so did the U13 girls hockey team.

“It was cool to be representing our league at Provincials,” says Dickau.

Hockey mom Bonnie Dickau says it was fantastic, “to go from not even being able to watch their practices to watching them on ice at Provincials that was an amazing opportunity.”

Dickau and Sillito both say they couldn’t have gotten as far as they did without the help of their amazing coaches, led by Mike Johnson this season.

This season’s roster included: Addison Johnson, Ava Longjohn, Bryn Murphy, Charley Ware, Chelsea Tost, Dena Crier, Isabelle Sillito, Jaedyn Dewald, Jayda Redcrow, Kayla Jaffray, Kaylee Firingstoney Saddleback, Liberty Ware, Miika Cutknife, Mya Zarantonello , Richlyn Littlechild, Ryanna Parker, Sarah Dickau, Shay Heilman, and Taylor Heilman.

U15 Ice Queens at the Alberta Provincial Championships in Camrose, Alta., in March 2022. (Submitted)

Wetaskiwin U15 Ice Queens before they headed to compete at Provincials. (submitted)