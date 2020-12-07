1,100 reasons to support Central Alberta children this Christmas

Annual lottery fundraiser will fund Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre’s vital work

As we edge closer to the holidays, anticipation is building for many children eagerly awaiting presents, family time, and seasonal fun.

Sadly, though, not everyone is fortunate enough to share in the hope and happiness.

With a rise in the cases of reported child abuse emerging from COVID shut-downs, the work of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre has never been more important, explains Alyssa Barthel, Director of Communications and Community Awareness.

In fact, if you’re looking for a reason to get involved and support a worthy cause, consider that CACAC has supported more than 1,150 children since opening in late 2017, and with your help they can continue providing this vital work.

The not-for-profit organization strives to create a healthy and happy future for Central Alberta children and the greater community. By educating childcare providers, community members, educators and organizations serving children, they continue to bring awareness to a subject that is difficult – but essential – to confront, Barthel notes, pointing out that the centre saw a six-fold increase in internet and luring cases from 2019 to 2020.

Advocacy Centre lottery a win-win!

This year the CACAC is hosting their second annual 50/50 lottery, with tickets available online: $1o for one ticket; $25 for 10 tickets; $50 for 25; and $75 for 50 tickets – making these an easy stocking stuffer or a thoughtful gift that also gives back in a meaningful way.

Funds raised will support multiple CACAC initiatives, including their Mental Health, Awareness and Education programs. Proceeds will also finance their Advocacy Program, an initiative at the heart of their work supporting the children and families using the centre’s resources and support.

With more than 80 communities across Central Alberta having accessed their support, and 1 in 3 Canadians experiencing some form of child abuse, it’s a worthy cause.

Purchase your tickets by Dec. 19 and you’ll also be entered into the Early Bird Draw for one of three gift prize packages valued at more than $850.

Final ticket sales close at 11 p.m. on Jan. 31, and with a guaranteed prize of $80,000, the more tickets sold, the more the prize grows! If they’re all sold out, the winner will take home an amazing win with $200,000 and $200,000 also going to Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

Give the gift of giving this holiday season, every ticket sold makes a difference!

Visit online at centralalbertacac.ca to learn more.

Most Read