The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair comes to Red Deer College on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Education and Career Fair comes to Central Alberta

If you’re in the market for a job change, or are charting your education path with an eye to a future career, you’re in luck: Black Press brings you a career fair to The Red Deer College, Cenovus Learning Commons, 100 College Blvd., on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair will showcase a full array of career and education opportunities.

“The number and diversity of participating organizations speaks to the necessity of Career Fairs in today’s job market space and Black Press is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” says Sheri Jackson, Black Press News Media Group’s events manager.

“We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” Jackson says. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable opportunity to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their workplace.”

  1. So much to explore: One of twelve Black Press career fairs, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays, through to Central Alberta, discover many booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as McEwan University, Academy of Learning, and MC College just to name a few. Also, many businesses big and small with the likes of Commissionaires, Agri-Trans Services, Hub International and Bravo Target Safety plus many more
  2. So much to learn: A career fair is an educational experience all on its own. On the spot interviews, and filling out applications all while honing your people skills with speaking directly to employers looking to hire.
  3. Building connections: In the marketplace today, making connections face to face, gives the job seeker a slight advantage. With education and employers together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.
  4. Employer resources: With those kind of numbers, the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers – a place they can focus on the potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
  5. It’s free! The education and career fair is free and open to the public, with ample parking onsite.

Learn more about the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair on the Facebook event page, email localwork@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

