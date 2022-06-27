A home for every lifestyle! Which one fits you?

Crestview at Sylvan Lake has homes for young families, for retirees and everyone in between!

Every home owner is different — thank goodness Crestview at Sylvan Lake has something for everyone. The master planned community by Lamont Land is thoughtfully designed with a wide range of lifestyles and life stages in mind.

Enjoy quiet mornings at the playground right outside your door, and relaxing afternoons in your private backyard. When the kids are a little older, they can practice riding their bikes in the cul-de-sac while you chat with other parents in the neighbourhood. For avid golfers: Downsize to a townhome with lane parking to enjoy maintenance-free living, then spend all your extra free time at one of three local golf courses!

The world of work has changed, and Crestview is perfectly situated to take advantage of those changes. Work remotely from your new home, and take a walk on the extensive trail system between Zoom meetings. When you need to connect with colleagues in person, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton are just down the highway. For four season fun: In Sylvan Lake, all four seasons are about the water — and Crestview is the perfect launching point for year round activities. Build sand castles on the beach, boat, swim, or splash in the water park. Enjoy skating, ice fishing, kite boarding and more once the lake freezes in the winter. Store all your toys in the attached garage of your Crestview single family home, or in the detached garage of your Crestview duplex.

Make your yard your own, with a $1,000 landscape bonus*, redeemable at Blue Grass Nursery! Crestview’s gift to every single family home and duplex home purchaser. For savvy savers: There are excellent home choices at Crestview for the budget conscious, and Air Miles Reward Miles collectors have even more reason to celebrate. Get 25 AIR MILES® Reward Miles™** when you sign up for more information about Crestview online! Get a chance to win 1,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles™*** too! By signing up, you are automatically entered for a chance to win a monthly draw.

Single family homes at Crestview start from the $390s**** and townhomes start from the $290s****. Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com.

*On Occupancy. Visit Contest crestviewsylvanlake.com for details.

**Visit Contest crestviewsylvanlake.com for details. Valid Until August 31, 2022. No Purchase Necessary.

***Contest Rules Apply. **** Subject to change.

®™Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Lamont Land LP, o/a Morinville 2013 Ltd, o/a Harvest Ridge Joint Venture Ltd, o/a Rutherford Crestview Developments Ltd, o/a Liberty Junction Ltd.

