A room with a view! Move into this amenity-rich community above Sylvan Lake

There’s something for everyone at Crestview, master planned with high quality, affordable homes

Crestview in Sylvan Lake is being developed as a high quality, affordable and active community that caters to families at a variety of life stages.

Drive to the top of Crestview, a thoughtfully planned community in Sylvan Lake, and you’ll understand pretty quickly what’s behind the name. It’s at the crest of a hill (one of the highest points in the area) and offers dramatic views in all directions — including across the lake to the north.

“It has something for everyone. You feel that right away when you visit the site and experience it for yourself,” says Scott Lamont, Lamont Land’s project manager for Crestview.

The community includes large open spaces and parkland, and is the perfect launching point for Sylvan Lake’s four seasons of fun. Enjoy public beaches, walking trails and a water park in the summer, and skiing, ice fishing and mountain adventures in the winter.

The town of Sylvan Lake is centrally located between Calgary and Edmonton, only a short drive from Red Deer when you need big city services. The regional trail system ensures walkability and easy access to local schools, downtown shopping and entertainment in Sylvan Lake, so you can enjoy an amenity rich lifestyle away from large city congestion.

Affordable, value-packed housing options

Crestview is being developed as a high quality, affordable, and active community that caters to a variety of market needs. Families and couples at all life stages will find large lots for new homes designed and constructed to high architectural standards.

Single detached homes

Single detached homes with attached garage

Semi-detached homes

Townhouses

“Because the master planned community is on a hill, we’re able to offer walk-out basements on many of the lots,” Lamont says.

Crestview’s builders were handpicked for their commitment to quality and reputations for customer satisfaction. They’re the Sylvan Lake area’s most experienced and trusted home builders: Abbey Platinum Master Built, Bedrock Homes, Falcon Homes, Somerset Homes and True-Line Designer-Builder.

Homeowner rewards!

Crestview is offering homebuyers a landscape package on occupancy, to help you set up your yard just the way you like it*.

They’ve also partnered with AIR MILES® Reward Miles (the Rewards Program is the most successful loyalty program ever in Canada). Get 25 AIR MILES® Reward Miles when you sign up for more information about Crestview, plus be entered for a chance to win a Monthly Draw For 1,000 Bonus Miles!**

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for getting to know us,” Lamont says.

