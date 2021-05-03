A summer full of fun begins here!

Does your child love to dabble in dinosaurs? Perhaps they’re fascinated with what’s under the sea, or get revved up with things that go.

Whatever captures your youngster’s imagination, chances are they’ll find lots to explore this summer with Sylvan Lake’s kcs Association. After all, with the sun shining just a little longer each day, July and August won’t be far behind – now’s the time to plan for an engaging, safe and fun-filled summer.

Hosted at kcs, located in the community centre and welcoming children age three to six years old, kcs’s Summer Kids Kamps feature a different theme every week from July 6 to Aug. 27.

“In addition to themed activities, we’ll have lots of outdoor time and we’re excited about the new indoor playground, too, including a rock climbing wall,” notes executive director Trinda DeMont.

“We also believe in interest-based play, so it’s pretty flexible for children to pick and choose what they want to do.”

Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays at the centre. Small group sizes – a maximum of 15 children – with one certified early childhood educator for every five participants, will keep the cohorts together at a safe, manageable size.

Registration is $140 per week and as a licensed program, subsidies are also accepted. Book for the whole summer, as available, or select your favourite theme weeks. Book with a friend, and plan to make new ones as you explore arts and crafts, outdoor activities, sprinklers, mini-pools and other heat-busting fun at the centre.

Don’t delay – spaces fill quickly

Registration is expected to open this week, and while summer might be a few months away, don’t wait to reserve your child’s spot – spaces fill quickly; once booked, an e-transfer of the fees will reserve their place. Children are asked to bring lunch, snacks and water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, hat, runners, water play clothing and a towel – all the makings of a summer of fun and adventure.

“Sometimes we have campers for the whole summer, sometimes it’s a special treat, but either way, we have lots of fun!”

kcs Association has been providing Sylvan Lake and the surrounding communities with a variety of programs and services for children, families and adults since 1978.

To learn more and plan your camper’s summer adventures, visit www.kcs78.ca or call 403-887-5330 .

Limited spots are also available for the coming school year – call 403-887-5330 for details .

ChildcareFamilies