Alberta’s Métis celebrate vibrant culture with virtual festival

Alberta Métis Fest celebrates Métis heritage and culture. This year it will be exclusively streamed online for people everywhere to watch from home.

Quarantine won’t stop the Métis Nation of Alberta’s (MNA) annual celebration of culture and music; it just looks a little different.

Alberta Métis Fest, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will connect viewers from all over Alberta, Canada and the world with Métis culture and support Métis performers and artisans who may currently be struggling financially due to COVID-19. Like last year, Alberta Métis Fest will be a celebration of Métis heritage and culture, but this time it will be exclusively streamed online for people everywhere to watch at home.

“Our shared culture is something we are proud to celebrate, and the vibrance of our culture, from music, to dance, to singing, is something we will showcase at our second annual Alberta Métis Fest,” says Audrey Poitras, President of the MNA.

The day will be packed with Métis performers from every corner of Alberta. The event will stream all day, with each region presenting 45 minutes of entertainment with five performers from their respective areas.

“We have such an incredible pool of talent throughout Alberta, across all ages and backgrounds, and this is our way of acknowledging and supporting these brilliant artists in a difficult time,” said President Poitras. “We hope that people from all walks of life will tune in and celebrate with us. Even in a global pandemic, it is important to find moments of joy and celebrate the diversity of Canada’s and Alberta’s populations.”

Last year’s event saw almost 3,000 Métis and non-Métis Albertans join together in celebration. This year’s event promises to deliver the same entertaining agenda, with almost 30 acts signed up to showcase their talents in music and dance.

Performances will include jigging, fiddling, singing, spoons, guitar and more. All performers will receive payment for their participation to help support them while pandemic restrictions continue to affect their livelihoods.

Some of last year’s acts included The Métis Child and Family Jiggers, storyteller Maureen Belanger, musician Colton Bear, fiddler Brianna Lizotte and Nicely Put Together Band.

“I am proud to be Métis and to celebrate the incredible talent we have among our citizens,” says MNA Vice President Dan Cardinal. “When I was younger, I loved listening and dancing to my father playing the fiddle.”

The MNA invites everyone to join the fun. For more information on the event and how to tune in visit albertametis.com.

