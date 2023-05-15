App puts Sylvan Lake restaurants, events and services in the palm of your hand

Looking for something to do this weekend? Somewhere to grab lunch? New to town and not sure what businesses are in the area? There’s an app for that!

Denise Bryan Williams, Executive Director of Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce, has been hard at work creating a one-stop-shop-style app that’s designed to make life easier for residents and tourists alike.

Offering easy access to information on where to eat, shop, play and more when living or visiting Sylvan Lake, the Explore Sylvan Lake app is free to download on both Android and Apple devices and offers a simple, organized business directory that includes everything from local restaurants to local events, all in one place.

“We’re still adding new features but the app is officially available to download and filled with tons of valuable information for those visiting the area, but also for our locals,” Williams says. “We’re very proud of how the final product turned out and we can’t wait for our locals and our visitors to start using the app and see how easy it is to find the information you’re looking for, all in one central location.”

The hope for the app is to help locals and visitors get the most out of their time in Sylvan Lake and have easier access to local businesses. While chamber members receive higher placement in the app listings, all businesses are welcome and encouraged to add themselves to the app.

Regular updates and new features coming soon:

“If we’ve missed a business or if you don’t see your business or service listed in the app, it can be added easily,” Williams says. “There is a ‘List My Business’ button in every section of the app, that leads to a simple form that is then sent to the chamber. We’re updating the database regularly with the hope to eventually include every business in Sylvan Lake, all in one place.”

Along with regular business updates, Williams is also working to include new features in coming months, including a garage/estate sale feature, where residents can quickly and easily submit details of a coming garage or estate sale they’re hosting.

Find more information about Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce online here or find them on Facebook here.

CommunityLocal NewsTechnology