Bethany Collegeside Gardens offers seniors worry-free living… and worry-free moving too!

Finding a new place to call home is a difficult decision at any point in life, whether you’re making that decision for yourself or helping a loved one choose where to live. If you have health concerns it can be even more overwhelming.

If you are considering starting the conversation about making a move, having the right information makes all the difference towards finding the right fit. Bethany is committed to providing every resident with the freedom and independence to enjoy their lives and be engaged with their community as well as providing residents with a safe and comfortable home. Making sure the time is right and that your move is worry free is important to the staff at Bethany and they want to help you and your family make the best choice.

Home means having a safe, welcoming place that’s the right fit for you.

Worry-free living

“We partner with family members to ensure the best home environment possible for their loved one and understand that it is a big decision,”says Darlene Grasdal, Site Manager, Bethany Collegeside Gardens.

Home means having a safe, welcoming place that’s the right fit for you. Now is a great time to consider making that move into a new home — before the winter sets in!

At Bethany, you won’t have to worry about shovelling your walk or driveway — in fact, that and many other daily chores such as light housekeeping, are taken care of for you, giving you more time to focus on the things that you enjoy, spending time with those you love and doing what makes you happy.

Part of Bethany’s mission is taking care of residents’ physical, spiritual, emotional and intellectual needs.

Live a healthy and active lifestyle

Creating caring communities is Bethany’s mission and this means taking care of residents’ physical, spiritual, emotional and intellectual needs. Whether it’s enjoying professionally prepared meals in casual elegance, participating in group activities and worship services, accessing the fitness room, library and many other options.

Collegeside Gardens is a place where seniors can enjoy all aspects of being in a community. Outdoor spaces include covered patios and beautiful gardens in a park-like setting.

Outdoor seating in the park-like gardens are yours to enjoy.

Residents stay connected to the larger Red Deer community with easy access to shopping, churches, and the many community activities at Red Deer College too.

There is no time like the present, and suites are available today. The Bethany team is here to help you with the details of your move and can help you answer all of your questions about making the best decision for you.

Casual elegance in the dining room at Bethany Collegside Gardens

