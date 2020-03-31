Black Press Media’s Business Continuity Plan is available for local businesses when they are ready to re-open.

Business Continuity Plan: When You’re Ready, We’re Here for You

Comprehensive web, social and print options are available

When you’re ready, we’re here for you.

That’s the message Black Press Media shares with the businesses and organizations in their communities throughout BC, Central Alberta and Yukon.

“We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of COVID-19, but just as our journalists work tirelessly to bring you timely, accurate news as it happens, your Black Press Media team is also here to help local businesses successfully move though this crisis,” says Mary Kemmis, President, Prairie Division, Black Press Media.

With concerns about how COVID-19 is affecting all aspects of our lives, people are turning to their trusted local community news source more than ever before:

  • Reach 7 out of 10 adults in your local community
  • Canadians are consuming more than 1 million page views per day across our digital news platforms
  • 1 million social media followers are highly active and engaged
  • 4.1 million monthly unique views
  • 79%+ increase in visits to our news platforms compared to the same period last year

To aid businesses in their recovery, innovations are needed, and for that, Black Press Media is offering advertisers a new Business Continuity Communication Plan that will be rolled out based on the timetable and needs of each individual business.

Your Communication Plan

Designed for local businesses experiencing difficulties during these challenging times, this multimedia campaign offers three packages, priced in keeping with the promise ‘We’re in This Together.’

You’ll receive comprehensive web, social and print options, based on your selected communication package.

Our team of expert marketing consultants can arrange for a one-on-one webinar to review your marketing needs and business objectives.

Options include:

  • Social media advertising across Facebook and Instagram
  • Targeted online advertising to a defined audience
  • Print advertising in your local community newspaper
  • Carousel gallery-style ads highlighting individual products
  • Storytelling; featured articles on your business engaging consumers in your brand, products and service

Providing both flexibility and our proven ability to reach your customers, the two-month campaigns begin with the date of your first ad. So, if your first ad runs May 2, your two-month campaign ends on July 1. This approach puts the decision on when to start the campaign in your hands.

“We appreciate that these are equally challenging times for you, your employees and your families. Our role, as your community partner, is to be there for you as soon as you’re ready to go to market,” Kemmis says.

When you’re ready, Black Press Media is ready

Your customers have relied on us for important information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can rely on us to communicate your business continuity plan to our audience when you are ready.

#WereInThisTogether.

Business and Industrial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Alberta’s new sport fishing regulations include more harvesting opportunities

The 2020 regulations feature more opportunities for recreational fishing and online licences

Sylvan Lake photographer captures family life from the front steps

Deb McNeil is taking porch portraits to share the uniqueness of families during COVID-19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 64 new cases in province, central zone cases at 51

Red Deer cases reach 20, Lacombe at 3

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Alberta government has agreed toinvest about US$1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) as equity in the project

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremonies cancelled due to pandemic

The flags will fly along the lake and Highway 11 under the name “Flags of Unity”, Sept. 12-Nov. 12

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

Red Deer cowboy singer’s ‘Corona Song’ is meant to unite people in the battle against the virus

Ivan Daine’s new pandemic tune is on YouTube

Online fishing program available for free

Albertans can educate themselves about the sport

No summer interns means Medicine River Wildlife Centre risks being overhwelmed by injured animals

Humans can help prevent wildlife injuries, says director

Alberta Health Services provides COVID-19 prevention tips

Ways to keep you and your family safe

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

April 1 update from Ottawa

US death toll eclipses China’s as reinforcements head to NYC

New York was the deadliest hot spot in the U.S.

Most Read