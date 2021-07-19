Campus of care: What makes CollegeSide Gardens so unique

A campus of care like that provided at CollegeSide Gardens is a good choice for seniors who want to plan ahead, couples who need different levels of care and those that want community, activities and events.

A campus of care is a term used to describe a single site which offers different levels of care (e.g., independent living, assisted living and long-term care) at the same location. A campus of care is a good choice for seniors who want to plan ahead, couples who need different levels of care and those that want community, activities and events. This is evident in the story of Eleanor and Earl.

Eleanor, a resident at CollegeSide Gardens, was married to her husband Earl for over 62 years. They lived in Hanna, Alberta for 27 years and retired in Medicine Hat and then Red Deer to be closer to their daughter.

Once Earl was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, Eleanor and Earl started looking for a place where they could age in place as their care needs changed. Eleanor and Earl were drawn to the outside space and the patio at CollegeSide Gardens. “My husband used to love being in nature, we would spend most of our time there and everyone was so friendly.”

As Earl’s dementia progressed, they made the decision to move Earl to Bethany CollegeSide, a long-term care centre providing care for those with complex health needs. Bethany CollegeSide is co-located with CollegeSide Gardens and it allowed Eleanor to continue to be close to Earl.

“It was very easy to walk across the hall and visit my husband. We would walk and talk, and I would still take him outside. As his dementia progressed, I would visit every day and help with his mealtimes.”

CollegeSide Gardens enjoys a park-like setting on the extensive grounds of Red Deer College.

Sadly, Earl recently passed away. “The staff were really supportive and made sure I was ok.” says Eleanor. Asked if she would consider moving, she replied “Why would I move? I have no reason to, I don’t want to cook, do dishes or get groceries. I am happy here.”

Eleanor continues to lead an active and fulfilling life at CollegeSide Gardens. “I have made friends—we walk, visit, have coffee and play cards. I have such a wonderful community to fit into here.”

If you or your partner are at different stages of your aging journey, consider CollegeSide Gardens where housing options and long-term care are co-located. CollegeSide Gardens is in a park-like setting on the extensive grounds of Red Deer College, an inclusive community that respects diversity in age, gender and ethnicity.

