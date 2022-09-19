Cheers to 30 years! Alberta developer celebrates milestone and gives back

Get ready for a chance to get rewarded with the Lamont Big 30th Anniversary Contest. Details are coming soon — keep in touch at lamontland.ca.

To celebrate their 30th Anniversary this year, Central Alberta’s Lamont Land is giving back to the very people who made their success possible: you!

Lamont Land is the developer of Sylvan Lake’s beautiful Crestview community (and dozens of other new home communities across the Canadian West). They’ve always put people first, so celebrating a personal milestone with a giveaway is no surprise. Get ready for a chance to get rewarded with the Lamont Big 30th Anniversary Contest! Details are coming soon, and you’ll find the latest updates at lamontland.ca.

How Lamont Land builds differently

Lamont Land is known for innovative planning solutions, responsible land development and creating thoughtful amenity-rich communities for homebuyers of varying lifestyles and budgets. With its stunning lake views, extraordinary year round amenities and rich character, Sylvan Lake’s Crestview is a an excellent example of of what a community should be and reflects Lamont’s core values.

Respect for people: Creating communities that enrich the lives of homeowners is at the heart of everything Lamont Land does. "For us, it's not about how to get more lots in a community, but how to orient those lots so that homeowners have a view, sunlight on their patio, or back onto a green space. This hands-on approach enables us to build special places for you to live your best life, connect with others and find your sense of belonging," says Senior Development Manager Scott Lamont. At Crestview, that means building a walkable community equipped with parks and other amenities to inspire healthy living, and offering a wide range of homes for every lifestyle and life stage.

Respect for the land:

Crestview's open green spaces, parks, playgrounds, dry pond and extensive pathway system (connected to the county trail system) beckon outdoor enthusiasts to explore the possibilities."This inherent respect for the land we transform enables us to create communities responsibly, whether we are preserving green spaces for homeowners to enjoy or building homes around a natural wetland habitat," Lamont says.

Committed to building a better future:

Crestview’s open green spaces, parks, playgrounds, dry pond and extensive pathway system (connected to the county trail system) beckon outdoor enthusiasts to explore the possibilities.“This inherent respect for the land we transform enables us to create communities responsibly, whether we are preserving green spaces for homeowners to enjoy or building homes around a natural wetland habitat,” Lamont says. Committed to building a better future: Lamont Land is proud to support many local organizations, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Habitat For Humanity, the Central Alberta Victim & Wellness Support Services Road Ahead” campaign. and many others. “At Lamont Land, building great communities is at the heart of what we do, but our commitment to the greater community extends far beyond that.”

Single family homes at Crestview start from the $390s* and townhomes start from the $290s* with walkouts available on many lots. Crestview also offers a $1,000 landscape bonus***, redeemable at Blue Grass Nursery, to every single family home and duplex home purchaser. It’s their way of welcoming you home, and your opportunity to make your yard your own! Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com. Follow Crestview on Facebook for details on how to get rewarded with Lamont’s Big 30th Anniversary Contest… coming soon!

*Subject to change.

**On occupancy. Visit website for details.

