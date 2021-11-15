Crossing cultures and building community, through food

TELUS has committed to #StandWithOwners, and Sylvan Lake stands with Bamboo Hut!

Whenever Sharon Diep and Dany Sok visit any of their relatives, the first question they’re asked by parents, aunts, uncles or siblings is always the same: have you eaten?

“Food is a common ground for connection,” Sharon says. “Our parents are immigrants to Canada — my roots are Chinese and Vietnamese, and Dany’s background is Cambodian — and we’re happy to be part of the Sylvan Lake community with food bringing us all together.”

That desire to bring people together inspired the couple to open Bamboo Hut Southeast Asian Cuisine in Sylvan Lake, a place where people can gather and enjoy each other’s company over a delicious meal.

Family, and a team that feels like family

Of course in-person gathering became a lot more difficult in 2020, but that didn’t stop Bamboo Hut from connecting with the community.

“It was certainly a big pivot, but the community support behind us was really powerful — that willingness to look out for each other, both among our team members and in Sylvan Lake,” Sharon says.

Bamboo Hut started out as a family-run business, and while it’s expanded over the last decade to include other staff, Dany says it still feels like a family.

“We pride ourselves on our low turnover, and being a place where team members want to bring friends and family. We’ve had family members working together, including siblings, and close friends too,” he says.

They’re also proud to train young staff, and give them the opportunity to explore new interests. More than one has enrolled in culinary school after getting their start at Bamboo Hut, and you’ll find staff-developed dishes all over the menu.

At the restaurant at 5052 46 St., diners enjoy a fusion of Cambodian, Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, with a mix of fan-favourites and limited-time features. Try a classic Yellow Chicken Curry, or push the limits with a Spicy Pad Thai Poutine!

Canadians across the country are invited to #StandWithOwners

With their generous community spirit, fabulous food and commitment to their staff, it’s no surprise Bamboo Hut has been crowned a TELUS Small Business Hero. The honour comes with a $10,000 prize, plus marketing and other mentorship.

“We are truly so grateful and honoured for this opportunity, to continue to do what we love to do and personally share that with others.”

TELUS invites Canadians to take action and support their favourite small business this year, whether it’s buying your fruit and vegetables from a farmers market, or picking up dinner from Bamboo Hut. Check out all the prize-winning businesses on the TELUS #StandWithOwners website, telus.com/standwithowners.

