Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event in Red Deer

On May 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the iconic Pidherney Curling Centre will be home to two events: the Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo and the Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo.

Red Deer is a city that has it all.

Located in the heart of Central Alberta, Red Deer offers access to a unique blend of natural beauty, robust economy, and high quality of life. Residents enjoy a vibrant energy expected from a large city, but a low cost of living expected from a small town.

Red Deer is becoming an increasingly attractive option for Canadians, whether you are a jobseeker trying to get a foot in the industry, a prospective student taking the first step towards an exciting future, or a senior looking for community support.

Hosted by Black Press, Western Canada’s largest media giant, these events are not to be missed.

The Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo is perfect for launching towards your dream career. Bringing together employers and potential employees, the expo is designed to help you navigate the ever-changing world of work and education in Alberta.

Attendees can explore a wide range of career paths to pursue, whether you are jumping into a new industry or taking the next step up the ladder. Industry professionals and live recruiters are available to present what they offer and answer your questions on the spot.

For prospective students or those looking to expand their skillset, the expo will also feature representatives from a variety of post-secondary institutions who are ready to provide educational resources.

Exhibitors at the Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education expo include Bannister Automotive Group, Red Deer Polytechnic, Borea Construction, Lordco, Fraser Health, and many more. Discover the path that’s perfect for you!

The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo will also be held at the same time and place, designed to help you stay healthy and vibrant at any age.

Attendees can explore the latest health and wellness products, advances in technology, and insights on the latest health trends to live your best, healthiest life. Connect with Alberta’s top experts in the field and get tips on staying young at heart—all in one place.

“The number of persons in Canada aged 85 and up has doubled since 2001, and will triple in 20 years” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Events Manager. “Staying healthy is important now more than ever! No matter your age, you are sure to find something of interest at The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo”.

Exhibitors at the expo include Hypnosis for Health and Happiness, Hear Right Canada, Expedia Cruises, Charis Village Retirement Community and many more. Come to the event to participate in fun activities like bingo and enjoy live music. Enter to win tons of prizes, including a grand prize giveaway from Cell Phone Medics.

Both the Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo and the Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo are open to the public and FREE! Come to the Pidherney Curling Centre at 4725 43 St., Red Deer, AB. The events are held from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Find out more about either event at https://events.blackpress.ca/events, or email events@blackpress.ca

