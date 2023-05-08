Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event in Red Deer!

The Central Alberta Hiring and Education Expo AND the Young at Heart Expo is May 31

The Central Alberta Hiring and Education Expo and the Young at Heart Expo offer a little something for everyone.

Red Deer is a city that has it all.

Located in the heart of Central Alberta, Red Deer offers access to a unique blend of natural beauty, robust economy, and high quality of life. Residents enjoy a vibrant energy expected from a large city, with a low cost of living expected from a small town.

Red Deer is becoming an increasingly attractive option for Canadians, whether you’re a jobseeker trying to get a foot in the door, a prospective student taking the first step towards an exciting future, or a senior looking for community support.

Similarly, this coming event offers a little something for everyone. On May 31 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., the Pidherney Curling Centre will host two events: the Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo and the Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo.

Hosted by Black Press, Western Canada’s largest media giant, these events are not to be missed.

Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo

Perfect for launching your dream career by bringing together employers and potential employees, the expo is designed to help you navigate the ever-changing world of work and education in Alberta.

Explore a wide range of career paths, whether you’re jumping into a new industry or taking the next step up the ladder. Industry professionals and live recruiters will be on hand, presenting what they have offer and answering questions on the spot.

For prospective students or those looking to expand their skillset, the expo will feature representatives from a variety of post-secondary institutions, ready to provide educational resources.

Exhibitors will include Bannister Automotive Group, Red Deer Polytechnic, Borea Construction, Lordco, Fraser Health, and many more. Discover the path that’s perfect for you!

The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo

Designed to help you stay healthy and vibrant at any age, this expo will explore the latest health and wellness products, advances in technology, and insights on the latest health trends to live your best, healthiest life. Connect with Alberta’s top experts in the field and get tips on staying young at heart – all in one place.

“The number of people in Canada aged 85 and up has doubled since 2001, and will triple in 20 years,” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Events Manager. “Staying healthy is important now more than ever! No matter your age, you are sure to find something of interest at The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo.”

Exhibitors include Hypnosis for Health and Happiness, Hear Right Canada, Expedia Cruises, Charis Village Retirement Community and many more. Participate in fun activities like bingo, enjoy live music, and enter to win prizes, including a grand prize giveaway from Cell Phone Medics.

The FREE Central Alberta Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo and the Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo will be at the Pidherney Curling Centre at 4725 43 St. from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Find out more about either event at events.blackpress.ca/events/, or email events@blackpress.ca

AlbertaCareersJobs and Careersred deer city