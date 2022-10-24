Exciting new amenities and rewards for homeowners in Crestview!

Minutes from amenity-rich Sylvan Lake and just a short drive to Red Deer, living at Crestview offers the perfect blend of small town charm and big city services. Add a brand new toboggan hill (this winter) and the addition of new parks and green spaces, and you’ve found the perfect place to call home.

With stunning lake views, extraordinary year round amenities within walking distance and a short commute to big city services, Crestview has plenty to offer. Add a brand new toboggan hill (this winter) and the addition of new parks and green spaces, and you’ve found the perfect place to call home.

Minutes from amenity-rich Sylvan Lake and just a short drive to Red Deer, living at Crestview offers the perfect blend of small town charm and big city services. Families of varying lifestyles and life stages will find beautiful homes crafted to character rich architectural standards in a thoughtfully planned community. Affordable single detached homes, duplexes, and townhouses are available on a variety of lot styles, many with walkouts possible.

Crestview is where life near the lake takes on new meaning! It’s not every day residents can enjoy beautiful views, close proximity to the water, community parks and playgrounds, abundant green spaces, extensive pathways for relaxation or recreation and dry pond, right in their own backyard. Enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding or an invigorating run this autumn, the new toboggan hill, kite surfing, ice fishing and snowmobiling this winter, and swimming at the lake next summer!

Crestview is conveniently located next to municipal trails for effortless dog walks and easy pedestrian access to the lake. Local schools, recreation centres, restaurants, downtown shopping, entertainment and medical services in Sylvan Lake are minutes away. When you need some of those big city comforts, it’s just a short, stress-free drive to Red Deer, Edmonton, Calgary and beyond. There’s something for everyone in this amenity-rich lakeside community with high quality, affordable homes.

This year, Crestview’s developer Lamont Land is marking 30 years of building quality, award-winning communities with a major celebration. For the Lamont Big 30th Anniversary Contest they’re giving away over 30,000 AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM!

When you sign up for more information about participating communities (including Crestview), you’ll get 30 AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM* and be entered for a chance to win 3,000 Reward MilesTM**!

But that’s not all. When you purchase a new home in a participating community (including Crestview, Edgewood, Liberty Landing and Harvest Ridge) during the contest valid period, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a whopping 30,000 Reward MilesTM**!

Entries are automatic with the purchase of a new home from any of the builders in any of the participating Lamont Land communities during the contest valid period. Conditions Apply.

Single family homes at Crestview start from the $390s*** and townhomes start from the $290s*** with walkouts available on many lots. Crestview also offers a $1,000 landscape bonus***, redeemable at Blue Grass Nursery, to every single family home and duplex home purchaser. It’s their way of welcoming you home, and your opportunity to make your yard your own! Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com, and follow Crestview on Facebook for more details.

*Get 30 Bonus MilesTM when you sign up for more information. Limit 1 sign-up per customer. Must sign up on participating community websites for Crestview, Edgewood, Harvest Ridge and Liberty Landing only. Sign-ups on Lamontland.ca are not valid.

**No purchase necessary. Contest ends February 28, 2023 (11:59:59pm ET). Open to all Canadian residents, 18 years of age or older, excluding Quebec. One entry per collector number during the Contest. Enter online on participating Lamont Land LP community websites. Participating communities in the Contest include Crestview, Edgewood, Harvest Ridge and Liberty Landing. The approximate value of AIR MILES® Reward MilesTM prize depends on the chosen method of redemption and available Reward options at the time of redemption. See https://lamontland.ca/air-miles/ for details. Odds depend on number of eligible entries per region. Skill-testing question required. Contest Rules Apply.

***Prices and promo subject to change. Landscape bonus awarded on occupancy. Visit lamontland.ca for details.

®TMTrademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Lamont Land LP, o/a Morinville 2013 Ltd, o/a Harvest Ridge Joint Venture Ltd, o/a Rutherford Crestview Developments Ltd, o/a Liberty Junction Ltd.

