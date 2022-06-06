Feel at home on top of it all! A new community in Sylvan Lake

At the crest of Sylvan Lake’s highest hill, with panoramic views, Crestview more than lives up to its name. The master-planned community offers something for everyone, with a wide range of amenities at your doorstep, down the hill in Sylvan Lake, and just a short drive away in Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton.

Homes crafted with care

Crestview’s homes are exceptionally built with great attention to detail and quality. These are much more than ‘little boxes on the hillside, little boxes all the same.’ There’s a genuine artistry and a distinct architectural flare in every home.

Single family with front attached garage: Ranging from 1,200 to 2,400 square feet with 'room to play' backyards at budget-friendly prices.

Townhomes with lane parking: Enjoy maintenance-free living, with floorplans ranging from 1,200 to 1,300 square feet.

Duplex with detached garage: Extra front yard space, open-concept floorplans and loads of curb appeal. Ranging from 1,200 to 1,400 square feet.

Choose your builder

The master-planned community is the latest project from Lamont Land, which has been committed to building lasting communities with thoughtful planning solutions and responsible land development for over 30 years. Lamont Land has hand-picked an exceptional builder group for Crestview:

Abbey Platinum Master Built: The most award-winning builder in Central Alberta; offering single family homes at Crestview.

Falcon Homes: Combining imagination, style and function to create a unique home for each of their homeowners; offering single family homes and townhomes at Crestview.

Somerset Homes: Their homes include everything, from structural integrity to energy efficiency to a flawless interior; offering single family homes at Crestview.

True-Line Homes: They pride themselves on a classic approach to home building, while staying ahead of new trends and building practices; offering single family homes at Crestview.

Buy a home, get rewarded!

Get 25 AIR MILES® Reward Miles™* when you sign up for more information about Crestview online!

Get A Chance To Win 1,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles™** too! By signing up, you are automatically entered for a chance to win a monthly draw.

And the rewards keep coming — receive a $1,000 landscape bonus*** with every single family home and duplex home purchase, redeemable at Blue Grass Nursery.

Single family homes start from the $390s**** and townhomes start from the $290s****. Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com.

*Visit Contest crestviewsylvanlake.com for details. Valid Until June 30, 2022. No Purchase Necessary. **Contest Rules Apply. ***On Occupancy. Visit Contest crestviewsylvanlake.com for details. **** Subject to change.

®™Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Lamont Land LP, o/a Morinville 2013 Ltd, o/a Harvest Ridge Joint Venture Ltd, o/a Rutherford Crestview Developments Ltd, o/a Liberty Junction Ltd.

