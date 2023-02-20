Find the perfect cheese to appease even the pickiest connoisseur

Authentic gouda is easier to find than you might think in rural Alberta

Sylvan Star Cheese Farm offers year-round cheese tours, allowing you an up-close and personal look at the cheese making process.

What is Alberta known for? Grade A beef? For sure. Oil fields? Love them or hate them they’re certainly at the top of the list. What about high-quality, authentic cheese that could rival even the best European brands? Not something Alberta is particularly well known for, but that’s changing thanks to one local cheese farm.

Whether you prefer your cheese mild, medium or with some serious bite, Sylvan Star Cheese Farm has the cheese for you. Offering popular varieties like their medium gouda and smoked gouda or their powerful (and award winning) Grizzly aged gouda, there is something for everyone at Sylvan Star Cheese Farm.

Sylvan Star’s medium gouda and smoked gouda are both aged for four to five months, offering mild to medium flavours that are sure to delight even the most discerning cheese connoisseur. As is the case with all of Sylvan Star’s cheeses the smoked gouda is created using traditional, authentic methods and is smoked naturally, in-house, with real woodsmoke, not ‘woodsmoke’ flavours.

You can find both of these cheeses and many more in-store at the Sylvan Star Cheese Farm. They also offer year-round cheese tours that will allow you to get an up-close and personal look at the cheese making process.

Visiting the farm during the off-season means you can enjoy smaller tours and more one-on-one attention from the team at Sylvan Star, while avoiding the hustle and bustle that accompanies the busy summer months! Tours run half-an-hour to one-hour in length and you’ll get to see the cheese making process, where the large wheels of cheese are stored while ageing and enjoy samples of Sylvan Star’s most popular cheeses.

Tickets are $7 per-person and reservations can be made by phone at (403) 340-1560.

Can’t make it to the farm? You can also find them at various farmers markets, including the upcoming Crossfield, February Food Fest on Feb.25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Crossfield Community Centre, 900 Mountain Ave.

Learn more about Sylvan Star Cheese:

