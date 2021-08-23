Free Summer Shindig this Saturday with music, games and prizes!

The Slopes of Sylvan Lake is hosting a party, inviting locals to get reacquainted with the area while enjoying some free family fun!

Albertans have endured a lot of challenges in the last five years, from oil and gas uncertainty to pandemic shut-downs, but lately Chris Artibello has noticed a swelling optimism. The CEO of Belterra Land Company, spearheading The Slopes master-planned community on Sylvan Lakes’ northeastern bank, says there’s been a surge in interest in recent months.

“We never anticipated 2021, being THE year — our phones have been ringing off the hook. We’re in shock, but at the same time, so happy to see the Slopes’ vision finally come to life,” Artibello says. “Timing is everything. Now people want not only more space to be outside, but also to connect their families to the natural environment in a very real way. Working from home with the subtle sounds of the lake in the background feels like the future for many of us.”

Summer Shindig at The Slopes, Aug. 28

Saturday August 28th 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Slopes of Sylvan Lake on the corner of Range Road 14 and Birchcliff Road.

Live music from Jamie Woodfin, Steve Arsenault, Dylan Gillet, a DJ and more

Bouncy castles, balloon animals and other kids entertainment

Food trucks

TONS of prize giveaways from local vendors including Lakeside Go Karts & Mini-Golf, Wood Shed Axe Throwing, Sylvan Lake Paintball and many more. Everyone who attends the event will receive a $50 coupon for Lakewood Golf & Country Club!

Country 95.5 broadcasting live on site

Free development tours to see all the new buildings and gorgeous plans for The Slopes

On-site services complete, 6 homes already under construction

Consisting of semi-attached villas, single-family homes and custom-built estate homes, The Slopes is a quiet, restorative sanctuary that celebrates the energetic spirit of Sylvan Lake. It’s the first development under the 2010 Sylvan Lake Area Structure Plan, bringing the public and county’s vision for an active and vibrant lakeshore community to life.

Six homes are beginning or under construction, two more executive villas and an additional four designs are approved for spring 2022 start, and the state-of-the-art water treatment facility is already complete.

“We’re inviting people to come back to The Slopes for the first time, to rediscover it,” Artibello says. “There’s been a lot of exciting developments in the last few months!”

Visit theslopessylvanlake.com for more information, and bring your family to The Slopes this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a Summer Shindig — no sales pressure, just a chance to celebrate!

