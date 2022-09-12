From respite care to community programs, families find the support they need in Sylvan Lake

The skilled and dedicated team of professionals at kcs provides programs and services to support children, youth, and their families

Many families in the Sylvan Lake community are in need of family support programs that can help children with disabilities and their families be all that they can be.

To meet this need, kcs Association has been serving Sylvan Lake and the surrounding communities since 1978 with three major programs: Inclusive Daycare, Adult Services, and Family Supports – a key program that helps families with children with disabilities that are under 18 years old to access family support and specialized, child-focused services.

Provincial funding available

Provincial funding through the Family Supports for Children with Disabilities Act helps families of children with disabilities address their unique needs, coordinate supports and services, and assist with some of the extraordinary care of raising a child with disabilities. Together, the initiatives help children reach their full potential.

“Many people aren’t aware of FSCD funding,” says kcs Family Supports Program Director Cami Alexander-Fullerton. “We want families to know that Sylvan Lake does have these supports available, and how they can access them.”

Within kcs’s Family Supports Program, services include:

Hourly respite

24-hour respite

Extraordinary childcare for parents working or attending school

Participation in community programs

Personal care

Overnight or Day Camp support

The skilled and dedicated team of professionals at kcs provides programs and services to support children, youth, and their families, supporting growth and development through collaborative partnerships.

kcs recruits and trains support staff within the community to provide needed services, helping families identify other supports and services in the community.

“For many parents of children with disabilities, it can be very challenging to find support workers that you feel comfortable leaving your child with. kcs works hard to provide skilled and caring staff that will give you peace of mind, knowing they are safe when they are out in the community.” Alexander-Fullerton says.

The kcs team believes in the uniqueness and dignity of each person, fostering connections in the community, recognizing, and appreciating the efforts of each person, teamwork and good communication, and fun, laughter and play as essential ingredients to positive learning and enhanced self-esteem.

To learn more, contact Cami at (403)864-2660 ext. 1.