Give Your Boat or Camper a Hi-Tech Security Upgrade!

Tech-driven solutions for home, RV, boat and more

With today’s technology you can lock or unlock all the compartments and doors on your camper, RV or boat just as easily as you would with your car.

With today’s technology you can lock or unlock all the compartments and doors on your camper, RV or boat just as easily as you would with your car.

It’s easy to take for granted the technology that is “standard” in most new vehicles today: remote car starters, keyless ignition and locks that can be operated using a fob, a keypad or even our smartphones. Technology that’s designed to make our daily lives more convenient is finding its way into every aspect of our lives.

Over the past decade, similar technology has been adapted to our homes and offices, making it possible to control every aspect of our living space, including lighting, security, music and temperature. Now you can warm up your house as you drive home from work, check to see if you left the garage door open, and communicate with the person at your front door even when you’re not at home.

It’s now possible to apply that same technology to places like your camper or trailer… or even your fishing boat! You can lock or unlock all of the compartments and doors with the push of a single button, or lock them all just as easily as you would with your car!

Recently, Steeves Agencies received a call from a fishing boat dealer who had a very specific project: electronic locks for all of the compartment doors on a tournament fishing boat.

“We jumped at the opportunity to help make this happen.” Steeves discussed the options with the dealership’s technicians and came up with a complete solution that allowed the owner to lock or unlock all of the rod lockers and other doors with the push of a button.

“It all starts with a phone call or an email. We need to understand how many doors or access points need to be secured, and how the customer prefers to access these locks: keybobs, keypads, bluetooth. Then the work of building the system begins.”

Once the new electronic system is installed, the owner can then open and close the doors throughout the day, and lock them all quickly and easily at the end of the day. This allows them to secure all their equipment without having to put a key in each door (and potentially miss one). The dealer installed all of the hardware and used the boat’s existing 12V system to provide the necessary power.

“These electronic latching and locking mechanisms can be easily adapted to other things, like RVs, campers, cargo trailers and so much more,” Steeves explains, “the sky’s the limit!”

Steeves Agencies is a Canadian-owned family business located in Winnipeg (toll-free phone: 1-800-318-1119). They have a wide range of solutions to upgrade your boat, camper or RV locks to give them a modern twist, making them even more secure! Steeves Agencies has electronic locking options for almost any type of door system. If you’re considering upgrading your camping experience with some high-security locks, Steeves Agencies (www.steevesagencies.com) along with their factory experts are ready to help.

RVs

Just Posted

More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 1,140 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Red Deer has 703 active cases

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta adds 1,195 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Red Deer has dropped to 760 active cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking Albertans to do their part by observing gathering limits, staying home if unwell, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Three new Central zone COVID-19 deaths, Alberta adds 1,433 cases

Red Deer down to 802 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta’a chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that there are more than 328,000 vaccine appointments booked over the next seven days. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta surpasses 2 million doses administered of COVID-19 vaccine

Red Deer down to 835 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives at the 2021 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
‘We did not unite around blind loyalty to one man’:Kenney faces internal call to quit

Senior backbench member Todd Loewen, in a letter posted on Facebook, called on Kenney to resign

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Welcoming cowboy boots at the historic and colourful Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne near Drumheller, Alta., on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The bar and hotel are up for sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘It was a going concern’: Remaining bar and hotel in Alberta coal ghost town for sale

The historic Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne in southern Alberta is up for sale

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, was put in handcuffs after an anti-restriction protest Saturday in the parking lot of the business. (Screenshot via The Whistle Stop Facebook page)
Alberta RCMP investigating possible threat to police after Mirror rally

Online images show RCMP members, vehicles in crosshairs of a rifle

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Liberals are proposing a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by foreign non-residents

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

Cpl. Lars Callsen has been charged with one count of negligence

Most Read