The Staudinger family is passionate about regenerative farming and healthy, natural meat. Visit The Ranch Gate Market in Sylvan Lake for a great selection of local meat, cheese and pantry items.

The Staudinger family is passionate about regenerative farming and healthy, natural meat. Visit The Ranch Gate Market in Sylvan Lake for a great selection of local meat, cheese and pantry items.

Good meat is the core of this ranch family’s healthy diet

It started as a remedy for chronic pain, now it’s a lifestyle that benefits the whole family

‘Our dietary guidelines used to be simple: if you have to catch it, you can eat it. When we followed that guide, we had no chronic disease.’

So says Dr Zoe Harcomb PhD, a nutrition specialist Stewart Staudinger discovered when researching human physiology, ancestral diet and health. Staudinger is an applied scientist and Central Alberta rancher who’s been researching human and planet health for two decades, and his interest in ‘diseases of civilisation’ got personal when his wife fell ill in 2013.

“She’d suffered from gastrointestinal problems, intermittent depression, fatigue and several other symptoms, and in 2013 my wife hit a metaphorical health brick wall after our second daughter was born.”

Doctors guessed at diagnoses for years but could never find conclusive results. Medication helped moderate the symptoms, but nothing solved the problem.

“By the end of 2014 she was in so much pain each morning that, after giving the kids breakfast, she’d be curled up on the kitchen floor in agony. That fall I was in New Brunswick with the Canadian Forces, and powerless to help when things got really bad at home,” Staudinger says. “When I got back, we found a new doctor who, in a move of true medical humility, said he wasn’t sure how to explain any of it and decided to order every test he could think of. Long story short, a CT scan found inflammation in her small intestine, confirmed by biopsy and DNA analysis. Autoimmune disease in the form of Celiac Sprue.”

Ancestral health and modern agriculture

The diagnosis rekindled Staudinger’s interest in Paleolithic diets, which he’d studied years before. Now, armed with greater purpose and 15 years of additional scientific research he was able to confirm some suspicions.

“Modern dietary guidelines and practices exist in stark contrast to the actual scientific evidence,” he says. “In the 1800s we knew that carbohydrates were at the root of serious health problems and that meat was a health food. In 1900, we knew that ‘vegetable oils’ were industrial lubricants and toxic. Unfortunately, by 1980, we decided meat and fat were bad, polyunsaturated fats were good and whole grains were the cure to everything. Why? Because those who sold them fed us these ‘facts’ and lobbied public institutions to repeat the sales pitch.”

Metabolic syndrome, obesity, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune diseases — already rising through the 20th century — became much more common. Staudinger says the human body simply cannot withstand chronic consumption of a calorie-rich, nutrient-poor diet. It also cannot withstand chronic exposure to the natural and synthetic toxins found in industrialised processed foods.

“My wife and others like her are just canaries in the coal mine,” Staudinger says. “Our whole family has benefitted from cutting grains, dairy and processed foods from our diets.”

Healthy humans = healthy ecosystems

After two years gluten-free, Staudinger’s wife was able to live medication-free for the first time in a decade. Not all her symptoms disappeared however, so eventually a European specialist prescribed a stricter Paleolithic Ketogenic Diet (PKD) centred on healthy animal-based nutrition.

“Finally, we saw real progress. She had improved cognition, reduced inflammation and pain, and she lost weight. Healthy meat is healing her from the autoimmune disease that biologically inappropriate plant-based foods caused,” Staudinger says.

Staudinger is co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market in Sylvan Lake, which stocks meat, cheese and pantry items from a variety of healthy local producers. The Staudinger family ranch, MFL Bison Ranch, embraces regenerative farming practices which heal ecosystems damaged by industrialised food production.

Find the store at 380-49 Hinshaw Dr., and learn more about nutrition and regenerative farming at mflbisonranch.com.

FURTHER READING: Regenerative agriculture: good for you, and good for the planet!

FarmingFoodHealth and wellnessNutrition

Just Posted

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer has joined with other Alberta mayors to lobby against the provincial government’s plan to centralize ambulance dispatch in Calgary. (Contributed image)
Red Deer Mayor makes last-minute appeal to a premier, who has ignored municipal offers to preserve local ambulance dispatch

‘Unfortunately the province is no longer engaging with us,’ says Veer

RCMP Logo
Vehicle in ditch: Police in central Alberta seize drugs and stolen property

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with multiple offences in connection to the vehicle discovery

Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery co-chairs Ken Waters, left, and Craig Fleming selected a winning ticket Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake man wins Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery

Darrell Elsbett is $100,000 richer after winning the Kinsmen Lottery

Licensed practical nurse administers a COVID-19 test at the Jamestown Family Clinic's drive-up testing site on Dec. 7. Sequim Gazette photo by Michael Dashiell
Alberta adds 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Another COVID-19 death reported in Red Deer

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Gov’t of Alberta reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

There are 1,577 active cases in the central zone

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

With Alberta schools closed Jillian Reid, 9, and her siblings have started home schooling in Cremona, Alta., Monday, March 23, 2020. Alberta kids return to full-time in-person classes this week, but the back-to-school story is a bit more complicated in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
All kids return to classroom in Alberta, but Saskatchewan, Manitoba more complicated

Alberta’s lockdown will continue till Jan. 21

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP in Alberta investigate report of man wearing what appeared to be Klan hood

Opposition NDP leader Rachel Notley took to Twitter, calling the incident ‘vile and disgusting’

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Most Read