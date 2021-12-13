Here’s a local fitness gift your student will love

Using her Continuous Access Pass, Briana Dallinger has been visiting her neighbourhood gym since she was a teen, often hitting the cardio or working on her powerlifting.

Briana Dallinger is a familiar face at Saanich Commonwealth Place. The University of Victoria Biomedical Engineering student has been working out in the weight room for close to a decade now, tapping her Continuous Access Pass on her way to the gym.

Visiting her neighbourhood gym since she was a teen, Briana will sometimes hit the cardio – the step climber is a favourite – or sometimes work on her powerlifting. “I really appreciate the quality and variety of the equipment,” she notes.

Briana also likes that there’s space for calisthenics, like skipping, when she wants to mix things up a little, and the in-gym cubbies that can hold a change of gear when she needs to switch mid-workout.

For busy students, the Access Pass offers additional benefits. If Briana wants to get in a workout between classes, she can pop into the gym at the Gordon Head Rec Centre – the flexible passes are good for all four Saanich recreation centres.

It also provides entry to a wide range of activities beyond the weight room. Soothe those post-workout muscles in the hot tub or steam room, opt for a little cross-training in the pool or fitness studio, or enjoy a little downtime with friends at the Pearkes ice rink – it’s all possible with your Access Pass!

Give the gift of fitness

For students, one of the biggest benefits of Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass is its affordability. For students age 19+ the Passes are just $30 per month, while children and teens are just $20 – the perfect stocking stuffer that they’ll definitely use!

To give the whole family the gift of fitness and recreation, Family Passes are just $80 per month, providing drop-in access across all four recreation centres for up to two parents or guardians plus up to four children or youth living in the same household. To make a good thing even better, Saanich’s new Continuous Access Pass renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time.

Some activities, like the weight room, are traditional drop-in while others follow a reserved drop-in format, meaning spots can be reserved online or in-person up to a week in advance, or right up until class time, space permitting.

You can even buy onl!ne with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.

Not sure what activity your special someone would like to enjoy in the New Year? Treat your loved ones to a gift that offers options from pottery to personal training, swimming to Spring Break camps. There’s even golf at Cedar Hill Golf Course! A gift card from Saanich Parks Recreation and Community Services can be used for fitness programs, drop-in or put toward an Access Pass. Call or stop by any Saanich recreation centre for more information, or purchase the gift cards online.

FamiliesFitnessRecreation