Home buyers GET REWARDED in Sylvan Lake!

In the first three months of 2020, before the pandemic had a significant effect on the Alberta economy, 50 homes were sold in Sylvan Lake (according to statistics from the Central Alberta Realtors Association). In the first three months of 2021, 108 homes were sold in Sylvan Lake — more than double. Thank goodness Crestview Sylvan Lake is building an affordable new neighbourhood with something for everyone!

“It’s a great location, minutes from the lake and tucked away from the congestion of the city,” says Scott Lamont of Lamont Land, who is developing Crestview. “It will charm you with its high quality, affordable, family-oriented, and active community. Not only is the community beautiful, it’s also full of housing options and active lifestyle possibilities.”

With Central Alberta house sales surging, the quality, affordable homes at Crestview fill an immediate need. Choose from some of Sylvan Lake’s most distinguished builders, hand-picked for Crestview not just because of their experience but also their great reputations for customer satisfaction:

Abby Platinum Master Built

Bedrock Homes

Falcon Homes

Havan Homes

Somerset Homes

True-Line Homes

The community offers a variety of new home choices, including single detached houses with or without attached garages, semi-detached, and townhouses, with walkouts possible on many lots. Choose your lot at crestviewsylvanlake.com/lot-availability.

Buy a home, get rewarded!

Crestview is now offering AIR MILES® Reward Miles when you sign up for more information.* “It’s our way of saying “thank you” for getting to know us,” Lamont says.

To make settling in even easier, Crestview is giving new home buyers a landscape package!** Set up your yard just the way you like it. Sylvan Lake is a four season playground with public beaches, walking trails and a water park in the summer, and skiing, ice fishing and mountain adventures in the winter. Play all day on the lake or in the mountains, then come home to your sanctuary.

Townhomes from $270’s*** and Single Family Homes from $390’s*** Call 877-788-7575 or contact Crestview online to schedule a tour. Visit crestviewsylvanlake.com to learn more.

