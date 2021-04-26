Find healthy, whole food options at The Ranch Gate Market in Sylvan Lake, which stocks meat, cheese and pantry items from a variety of healthy local producers.

How does nutrition affect mental health?

This ranch family says an ancestral diet has made them more physically and mentally resilient

“Throughout my residency, no-one has talked about the fact that there is a mountain of literature, A MOUNTAIN of literature, [demonstrating] that psychiatric illness is mostly brain inflammation. As a psychiatrist, through my training in psychiatry, I think of myself as a brain rheumatologist.” – Dr. Paul Saladino MD during an interview with Dr. Ken Berry, author of ‘Lies My Doctor Told Me: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health’.

During the last 5 years, Dr. Saladino has joined a number of medical professionals who have stepped outside the conventional western medical paradigm, and started investigating the effects of the modern diet on a multitude of diseases and disorders.

“Our family is well versed in the negative effects of gluten intolerance and celiac sprue, which includes an autoimmune reaction where antibodies attack and damage neurological tissue, often leading to fatigue and depression,” says Stewart Staudinger, an applied scientist and Central Alberta rancher who co-owns The Ranch Gate Market in Sylvan Lake.

As Dr. Berry is keen to point out, there is “no meaningful medical research” to support the theory that depression and anxiety are the product of a chemical imbalance in the brain. Yet mainstream medicine is quick to medicate these ‘imbalances’ as a first, and often only, response to mental health problems.

Unexpected benefits of quality nutrition

“In our family’s journey toward a healthier and more species-appropriate ancestral diet to treat autoimmune disease, we discovered a side-line benefit we weren’t expecting,” Staudinger says. “We changed our diet to remove the toxins triggering autoimmunity, and increased our nutrient density and the type of fats we were consuming. It had health effects beyond our expectations — we noticed increased mental clarity, increased stress tolerance and better sleep patterns.”

Staudinger, his wife and three children also connected with an enormous online community who’ve had similar experiences.

“Not only did those re-adopting ancestral paleo, carnivore, paleolithic ketogenic and meat-based ketogenic diets have improved physical health and a reduction in chronic physical disease, almost all reported an improvement in mental health.”

Building resilience, not quick-fixes

In his research, Dr. Berry is quick emphasize that environmental stressors like the loss of a loved one or other serious trauma result in natural grieving and emotional experiences. There’s no way around these emotions, and you can’t medicate your way out of them, but your ability to contend with the tragedy of life can be greatly improved by improving your baseline mental health.

“One significant factor contributing to this is diet,” Staudinger says. “Combined with adequate rest, exercise, time outdoors, healthy social interactions and relationships, diet is a solid brick in the wall that holds mental illness at bay.”

Removing inflammatory polyunsaturated fats found in seed oils and modern calorie-rich, nutrient-poor processed foods can play a significant role in reducing background inflammation in the body. Staudinger’s research suggests this has an amazing positive effect on the brain and neurological system.

“Our social fabric and economy have been severely damaged by the response to SARS-CoV-2, so mental stresses outside the ‘norm’ are inevitable. A better diet won’t make you invincible, but it can certainly contribute to making you more resilient, and that is often enough to get you through a crisis,” Staudinger says.

A recipe for stronger mental health

Staudinger suggests leaving the junk food and sunflower oil on the shelf in the store, picking up some locally raised burgers, steaks or ribs and firing up the BBQ.

“Spend some quality time with loved ones eating quality whole foods and enjoying the great Alberta outdoors. And if you can, offer a helping hand to a struggling neighbour during these difficult times. A healthy diet can’t fix everything, and we all need a friendly hand from time to time,” Staudinger says. “Sometimes it’s not the helping hand, but the message of community it carries with it, that makes all the difference.”

Find healthy, whole food options at The Ranch Gate Market in Sylvan Lake, which stocks meat, cheese and pantry items from a variety of healthy local producers. The Staudinger family ranch, MFL Bison Ranch, embraces regenerative farming practices which heal ecosystems damaged by industrialised food production. Find the store at 380-49 Hinshaw Dr., and learn more about nutrition and regenerative farming at mflbisonranch.com.

FarmingFoodHealth and wellnessNutrition

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday the province is seeing “an unprecedented risk of transmission” of COVID-19. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer surpasses 700 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported an additional 1,539 active cases of the virus

Ecole Mother Teresa School hosted a "drive through" on Wednesday for the school's families. Parents and students drove through the crescent honking their horns and waving to their teachers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Catholic middle school students in Sylvan Lake learning online

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has moved middle school classes online until May 7

Outdoor education students from HJ Cody are cleaning up an area of the tree stand between the high school and the trail. Photographed is a a small path that cuts through the trees that the students intend to to lay down wood chips to make it a safer walking experience. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake outdoor ed class pivots curriculum to clean up tree stand

High school students are cleaning up an area of the tree stand by the school as part of outdoor ed

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer active COVID-19 case total continues to climb

City now has 683 active cases

The Cargill beef plant near High River, Alta., is shown April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta to begin vaccinating meat-plant workers this week: health minister

Tyler Shandro says on Twitter that shots will be offered to 15,000 workers

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Billie Johnson, right. (Photo submitted by Jamie Smallboy)
Mother of murder victim calls for more domestic violence support for women

The body of Billie Johnson of Samson Cree Nation was found last week

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

A garage was destroyed by a fire just south of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre Sunday evening. (Photo contributed by Fran Miko)
Red Deer fire destroys garage, Lacombe fire destroys trailer

A $70,000 trailer was completely destroyed in the fire

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
Northern Alberta municipality to declare state of emergency due to COVID-19

Officials say a state of emergency is to be declared once it is drafted and processed

(Metro Creative Connection)
Charges laid in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

Two males charged with second degree murder

Most Read