Let the water flow: Getting more from your well

Crew members from AMA Drilling keep a close eye on the work of an auger in the field.

Whether you’re irrigating crops, watering livestock or simply keeping your garden green and family hydrated, you know the value of a reliable supply of water.

But bringing that resource to you is no simple task – and why when it’s time for a new water well, or to get more from your existing well, it pays to talk to the local experts.

“Many factors can determine the quality of water you get from your well, and we can assist you in maximizing all of them,” says Cory Parsons, from Red Deer’s AMA Drilling, a member of the Alberta Water Well Drillers Association.

1. Choose a proper well site

“This can be the most critical part of the water well drilling process,” Parsons says. “In fact, the site often has the greatest influence on the final quality of your well water.”

The proper expertise will ensure you select the best site selection, providing maximum water volume and pressure. “We’ll also help prepare your site to accommodate our drilling equipment to minimize impact to the environment and existing structures.”

2. Getting more from your existing well

Maybe you already have a water well but it isn’t providing the volume or quality of water you need. With the right tools and expertise, an existing well can often be deepened and cleaned to improve the quality of water and flow.

Key to achieving optimal water flow is proper pump testing – required after installation to ensure your expected flow rate is possible and to identify your well’s realistic yield. As a licensed water well driller, AMA drilling can provide complete testing services for your new or existing well, information that will help determine the most effective pump and power unit, and how deep your pump should be set.

If a pump test has not been done for your site, or has been done improperly, your water system may not function properly, leading not only to decreased volume, but a shorter equipment life-span. Keeping pumps in full operation also helps ensure efficient well production for the long-term.

3. Maintaining what you have to serve you better … longer

As with any system, proper maintenance will ensure a long lifespan for your well, and that you’ll get maximum results during that time.

When the issue is pump-related, experienced pump repair staff can also test and repair your water well equipment as needed. And if replacement is required, rest assured they’ll have your system back up and running in no time.

***

Serving Central Alberta since 1980, the third-generation family-owned business was founded with a focus on drilling domestic water wells for farms, ranches and acreages. Since then, they’ve expanded to also include industrial drilling for multiple applications and become experts in pumps of all kinds.

Learn more at amadrilling.com or call toll-free at 1-877-377-7704.

