Local, convenient, delicious! How to wow with Central Alberta charcuterie

Sylvan Star Cheese put together this spectacular spread for a wedding recently. Call the store for large orders, or stop by 7 days a week for advice on putting together your own charcuterie board.

Hosting an event and don’t know what to serve? This Sylvan Lake shop has your back

You’re invited for dinner at the in-laws and need to bring a gift that’s thoughtful but not too extravagant. You’re hosting a house-warming and don’t have time to think about food. You’re getting married, and want your guests to taste the best of Central Alberta.

The solution, in all three scenarios, is charcuterie from Sylvan Star Cheese. With local and European cheeses, spreads, meats and crackers, it’s easy to pick up everything you need for a memorable spread — they even sell gorgeous wooden cutting boards to display your snacks!

“We make over a dozen types of gouda on site, and love supporting other local businesses making meat, cheese, spreads and other products. Our staff are experts in everything on the shelves and love to help customers put together the perfect pairing,” says Jennifer Snoek, who owns Sylvan Star Cheese with her husband Art.

Make your own charcuterie board for a small gathering with friends, or ask Sylvan Star Cheese to put together a custom creation for a large special event!

Recipe for a show-stopping charcuterie board:

Plain Sylvan Star Cheese gouda aged to perfection, in either mild, medium, more medium, Grizzly or Old Grizzly.

Flavoured Sylvan Star gouda including Cayenne & Spicy Peppercorn, Truffle, Fenugreek and more

Central Alberta cured meats from Dutch Grill and other local makers

Flavourful spreads made locally, including Hellish Relish, strawberry jam and more

The world’s best crackers and many imported European specialty foods

Where to find Sylvan Star Cheese

Visit the cheese store at 39008 Range Road 10, just off of Hwy 11A to the east of Sylvan Lake, open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at a Central Alberta farmers’ market near you!

Wednesdays: Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Red Deer Market on Little Gaetz Avenue, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays: Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays: Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;Sylvan Lake Farmers Market at 5014 Lakeshore Dr. (the old waterslide site), 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lacombe Farmers’ Market at Michener Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;Sylvan Lake Farmers Market at 5014 Lakeshore Dr. (the old waterslide site), 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday mornings: Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Deer Farmers Market at Kinex Arena, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday afternoons: Bentley Farmers’ Market at the curling rink, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bentley Farmers’ Market at the curling rink, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Year round: In Edmonton at Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, Bountiful Farmers’ Market and Downtown Edmonton Market, in Calgary at Calgary Farmers Market, and at the Sylvan Lake farm store, 39008 Range Road 10, just off of Hwy 11A.

Visitors can also book a tour of the cheesemaking facility! Tours are $7 per person, and must be booked in advance by calling 403-340-1560. Learn more at sylvanstarcheesefarm.ca and on Facebook.

