Bianca Amor, owner of Bianca Amors Liquidation Centre, makes generous contribution to United Way to help in the fight against COVID!

Bianca Amor, owner of Bianca Amors Liquidation Centre, makes generous contribution to United Way to help in the fight against COVID!

Local liquidation store says ‘Thank you!’ with $300,000 PPE gift to United Way

Funds will be distributed to United Way offices throughout the West Coast!

How do you say ‘Thank you!’ and show your support in this unprecedented time?

For Bianca Amor, founder of Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre, you make a $300,000 donation of personal protective equipment to the United Way!

And just what does $300,000 in PPE looks like? The generous donation includes:

  • 1 million masks (700,000 three-ply and 300,000 KN95)
  • 70,000 face shields for adults and children
  • 50,000 disposable aprons
  • 30,000 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizer

To be distributed among the United Way offices throughout the B.C. Lower Mainland and into the BC Interior, Central Alberta and beyond, with fundraising efforts greatly impacted by the pandemic, Amor’s support couldn’t have come at a better time!

The personal protective equipment and sanitizers will be allocated to schools, food hubs, seniors’ centres, First Nations communities, community programming that supports mental health and well-being, and agencies that distribute to individuals facing barriers accessing PPE. Allowing these crucial services to continue their operations provides individuals access to them, as needed.

“The main goal is to get COVID cases under control as quickly as possible – then life and business can return to normal,” Amor notes. “If we can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID or reduce the risk of people catching it, we’re happy to help.”

And her support doesn’t stop there! A further $100,000 donation of PPE to United Way Winnipeg in December underscores Amor’s ongoing commitment to supporting the health and well-being of Canadians during these difficult times.

Having expanded the Liquidation Supercentre to 11 locations across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Amor is committed to supporting the local communities, staff and customers.

Throughout the pandemic, the stores have incorporated an array of safety protocols, such as one-way aisles and plastic shields at the till.

In a bid to encourage others to support efforts in preventing the spread of COVID, Amor notes: “we’re not alone – we’re all in this fight together!”

To learn more, visit Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre to find the location nearest you.

With 11 locations, The Liquidation Supercentres can be found in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba!

With 11 locations, The Liquidation Supercentres can be found in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba!

Donation

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Students protest the new Alberta government's expected changes to gay-straight alliance law outside Western Canada High School in Calgary on Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Lacombe resident calls Red Deer Public’s vote against Pride Week frightening

William Langille is afraid the vote will have a ripple affect for students and teachers alike

Eckville EMS crew stop by the outdoor rink in Eckville to light up the space for those playing hockey after the sun set. The Eckville Recreation Board is planning to build a new rink which will be lit. (Photo Submitted)
Eckville Recreation Board fundraising for new outdoor multipurpose facility

The Recreation Board is currently holding a 50/50 raffle to fundraise for the project

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Crop
Five new deaths, 284 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 394 active cases

An ambulance is shown in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday Feb. 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge grants interim injunction to Alberta government in EMS dispatch dispute

The judge called it a novel argument

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Court told Alberta commissioner should continue foreign funding of oil critics probe

Court hears that a man leading an inquiry into alleged anti-Alberta energy campaigns should continue his work

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

(File photo)
Samson Cree Nation creating restorative justice: ‘Pamihowin’

‘Indigenous people have practiced their own justice system for tens of thousands of years.’

Juliette was recently reunited with her family. (Photo from Facebook)
Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta working to protect cats

Most Read