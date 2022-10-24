Make local gouda your Christmas star with Sylvan Star Cheese gift baskets

A gift basket from Sylvan Star Cheese – a great gift for that special someone or to say “gouda job” at the holidays. Photo courtesy Sylvan Star Cheese

Who doesn’t love cheese at holiday time? And what better choice than a locally made Gouda. To make gifting Gouda easy, Sylvan Star Cheese is offering unique made-to-order gift baskets for everyone on your holiday list. Custom build a gift basket for that special someone. Or tailor-make a special holiday gift for your clients or staff. What better way to say “gouda job!”

Sylvan starts with the basics: some crackers, a jar of mustard, honey or jam, Canadian maple syrup, or all of them, some Linder chocolates and then the pièce de resistance, your pick of cheeses.

Perhaps a milder young Gouda for the always helpful neighbour?

Or award-winning extra-aged grizzly for the outdoorsman in your life?

Or why not make a statement with a spicy cayenne and black peppercorn cheese?

There are more than 25 varieties of cheese to choose from, variety to satisfy every palette.

Sylvan Star Cheese makes its cheese at its solar-powered factory right here in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

READ MORE: New owners of Sylvan Lake cheese store are uniquely qualified for the job

Grizzly aged cheese – named for its bite and power – from Sylvan Star Cheese. Photo courtesy Sylvan Star Cheese

The head cheese maker is Art Snoek, who along with his wife Jennifer, bought Sylvan Star Cheese in 2022. Art is a sixth-generation cheesemaker from the Gouda area of Holland. The couple make their cheese following the award-winning recipes used by the previous owners. The key ingredient: locally sourced whole milk, heat treated with no additives or antibiotics.

The cheese is aged for a minimum of two months. The grizzly, which is named for its bite and power, is aged one to two years. The old grizzly, Sylvan Star Cheese’s oldest cheese, is aged two to nine years.

Have a special someone in Ontario or elsewhere in Canada? Sylvan Star will ship.

Call now to design your baskets in time for the holiday season – 403-340-1560 – or email info@sylvanstarcheesefarm.ca

Visit sylvanstarcheesefarm.ca for more details or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

READ MORE: See how Sylvan Lake’s favourite cheese is made… and enjoy a taste-test too!

READ MORE: When the weather gets cooler, it’s time to say ‘Cheese Please’ at Sylvan Star Cheese

Food and DrinkShop Local