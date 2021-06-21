Red Deer seniors discover community connections and worry-free living

When considering the right choice for retirement living, it’s essential to look beyond the individual suites and dining options. What’s the setting like and where it located? How do the staff and residents connect? What types of activities are offered and how do they support your well-being?

Located right next to Red Deer College in an elegant park-like setting, CollegeSide Gardens is much more than a supportive-living community residence offering independent seniors and adults with disabilities a safe and welcoming place to call home. It provides a holistic approach in caring for every resident with a focus on all their needs; body, mind and soul.

CollegeSide Gardens offers tasty meals professionally prepared, light housekeeping, including laundry service, as well as Lifeline. Residents can enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds, as well as a variety of activities — such as games, movies, exercise classes and music — that offer plenty of fun and a connection to the community.

First impressions: Welcome home!

Walking in the front doors, you’re immediately at home. The warm and welcoming foyer is set up for cozy group conversations with comfy chairs placed fire-side. Comfortable seating areas are available for socializing with friends and family both indoors and out. The nearby dining room offers casual elegance, with expansive windows overlooking the beautiful grounds. It is the perfect setting to enjoy a delicious meal with loved ones.

Active living and social lifestyle: Better together!

During the pandemic, the priority was to ensure residents’ safety and wellbeing. Socializing is an important aspect of a healthy and active lifestyle, and while the pandemic meant we all had to make changes, we found new ways to be social and active!

At CollegSide Gardens, the focus is on caring for the whole person with an emphasis on the importance of being active physically, mentally and spiritually.

Body. For good health, physical fitness is important. Residents can participate in many physical activities: enjoy a walk on the many well-maintained walking paths nearby, a game of shuffleboard, or a group-exercise class. There’s a fitness room onsite, and easy access to activities at Red Deer College too.

Mind. While the physical is important for health, mental stimulation is equally important. The library offers a pleasant setting to explore a wonderful selection of books on every subject for the avid reader. Residents can enjoy an afternoon board game or card game, both stimulating and fun. If a lively discussion is your speed, join a conversation group to discuss a variety of subjects while discovering shared interests and new friends. There's always something to do and new friendships to be made.

Soul. Honouring a variety of spiritual faiths is part of the holistic-care approach for all residents. An on-site Spiritual Care Practitioner represents a variety of faith traditions to ensure the spiritual care needs of residents as well as those without specific beliefs.

Pets welcome

When you have a furry family member, the decision to move into any new residence is a significant step. At CollegeSide Gardens, pets are welcome! There’s even a beautifully maintained, fenced pet area so you and your companion animal can safely enjoy outside play time together.

CollegeSide Gardens welcomes you to their community. Visit the website at bethanyseniors.com/communities/collegeside-gardens/ for more information and take a photo tour today.

CollegeSide Gardens is owned and operated by Bethany Care Society, Western Canada’s leading not-for-profit provider of health, seniors’ housing and community services.

