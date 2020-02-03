Salute and support Central Alberta’s courageous children

While there are many ways to get involved with the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre and support the region’s children, one of the easiest is the Centre’s popular 50/50 fundraiser.

Close to 1,000 children have come under the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre’s wing since the organization opened its doors two years ago, and CEO Mark Jones salutes each and every child for their courage to come forward.

At the same time, he salutes Albertans for their courage to support these children who have suffered abuse, including sexual assault, exploitation, physical abuse, neglect and medical child abuse, often at the hands of someone they trusted.

“It takes courage for a child to share their story but it also takes courage for a community to support a child,” Jones explains.

Since November 2017, the centre has worked with more than 865 children, from newborns to teens, in 74 communities across Central Alberta.

62 per cent of children have concerns such as mental health, substance abuse, suicidal ideation or attempts, and aggression.

Looking ahead to the new year, Jones and the CACAC team are excited to begin construction on the new centre of excellence on Red Deer College grounds that will provide programs and conduct research into best practices about preventing abuse and better supporting Central Alberta children, Jones explains.

But a new opportunity to help – and potentially win big in the process! – is available right now…

50/50 Cash Lottery makes dreams come true

While there are many ways to get involved and support Central Alberta’s children, one of the easiest is the Child Advocacy Centre’s popular 50/50 fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale now for the centre’s fundraiser, worth up to $400,000 (meaning you could take home $200,000)!

By purchasing your chance to win, you’re supporting this vital, local charitable organization that works with children, youth and families impacted by sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect.

Tickets are 1 for $10; 10 for $25, 25 for $50, and 50 for $75, but don’t miss out… limited tickets are printed and the deadline to purchase is March 8, 2020 with the draw following on March 17.

And it’s EASY: Simply purchase online at www.cacac5050.ca and tickets will be emailed directly to you!

The Advocacy Centre also welcomes volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of local children! Email info@centralalbertacac.ca, or learn more at centralalbertacac.ca, on Facebook and Twitter.