Staying connected: Make meaningful community connections at CollegeSide Gardens

For many people, the pandemic brought into sharp focus the true value of community. For many seniors, isolation became a huge issue when visitation restrictions were in place, and staying in touch with loved ones became more important than ever . Now that we are able to enjoy doing things together again, this is the right time to embrace a new type of community lifestyle!

Enjoy a relaxing cup of tea or coffee in the outdoor covered seating area

A community that cares

Bethany CollegeSide Gardens in Red Deer is more than the sum of its parts. It’s a community in the truest sense of the word. This inclusive, caring, and welcoming residence offers many diverting activities to enjoy, but most importantly, CollegeSide Gardens takes a holistic approach to addressing the care needs of the whole person as part of its larger community.

A sense of community is found both inside CollegeSide Gardens and in the surrounding area. The park-like grounds are easily accessible to residents, with gentle pathways, a pond and gardens with beautiful flowers and shrubs. It feels like a small town, with a safe, welcoming atmosphere, but benefits from all the amenities the larger city of Red Deer offers.

Residents enjoy gardening among other activities

Nearby college community contributes too

Nearby Red Deer College offers the community opportunities to utilize the many facilities available through the college. As things open up, residents at Bethany CollegeSide Gardens can take a class at the college and there is even access to anindoor track located on the college grounds.

The college provides more than just facilities: at CollegeSide Gardens, students and residents collaborate on projects where residents share their life experience with students in various disciplines to illuminate the social history of their time, providing a unique opportunity for intergenerational interaction.

Indoors, relax over a game or enjoy a book

Engaging the whole person: caring for the spirit

This welcoming and inclusive community supports residents in their chosen faith — an important part of life for many residents at CollegeSide Gardens who appreciate the spiritual component of life here. There are weekly onsite services and onsite Spiritual Care Practitioners who represent a variety of faiths. Established relationships with inter-faith partners ensures that the spiritual-care needs of all of the residents are met too.

Acceptance and inclusivity is important in any community, and here at CollegeSide Gardens, the staff’s collaborative and holistic approach cultivates a sense of community ensuring everyone feels at home and is comfortable here.

If you’re looking for a warm, welcoming community, where you can make meaningful connections, look no further. Bethany’s CollegeSide Gardens is the place to call home.

For more information visit bethanyseniors.com/communities/bethany-collegeside, or call 403-357-3701.

homeHome and GardenSeniorsseniors housing